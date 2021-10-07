brazilians-don't-know-how-to-deal-with-electronic-waste,-says-new-survey

What is junk mail? And how to discard it? According to a survey commissioned by Green Eletron, a company in the field of electronics and batteries reverse logistics, which heard more than 2 thousand people, 21% of Brazilians do not know what this waste is, nor how its disposal process is carried out.

The survey commissioned by Green Eletron and conducted by Radar Research is called “Electronic Waste in Brazil – 660 “. The objective of this study is to understand the habit of Brazilians regarding the disposal of electronic waste and to verify the differences in behavior and knowledge of the population in the five regions of the country, so that effective actions can be taken, leading to an improvement in the country’s recycling scenario. .

Junk mail is the term used to refer to electrical or electronic products that have stopped working or are no longer useful. These items, most of the time, have different materials in their composition, which can be disassembled, recycled and used as raw material for the manufacture of new products, reducing the extraction of natural resources, in addition to generating new jobs in the process

