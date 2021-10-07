Brazilians don't know how to deal with electronic waste, says new survey

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
2
brazilians-don't-know-how-to-deal-with-electronic-waste,-says-new-survey

What is junk mail? And how to discard it? According to a survey commissioned by Green Eletron, a company in the field of electronics and batteries reverse logistics, which heard more than 2 thousand people, 21% of Brazilians do not know what this waste is, nor how its disposal process is carried out.

  • Magalu announces initiative to collect e-waste in stores across Brazil
  • Data leakage reaches 38 thousand Multilaser customers Giga
  • Pátria Investimentos creates cybersecurity platform in Latin America

The survey commissioned by Green Eletron and conducted by Radar Research is called “Electronic Waste in Brazil – 660 “. The objective of this study is to understand the habit of Brazilians regarding the disposal of electronic waste and to verify the differences in behavior and knowledge of the population in the five regions of the country, so that effective actions can be taken, leading to an improvement in the country’s recycling scenario. .

Junk mail is the term used to refer to electrical or electronic products that have stopped working or are no longer useful. These items, most of the time, have different materials in their composition, which can be disassembled, recycled and used as raw material for the manufacture of new products, reducing the extraction of natural resources, in addition to generating new jobs in the process

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Search results

The study had more than 2.075 research participants, from 10 States and the Federal District: SP, RJ, MG, ES, BA, CE, PE, RS, PR, SC, PA, GO, DF and MS.

Of these more than 2 thousand people, 86% had already heard of in junk mail, and 38% of them relate the concept with broken appliances. However, 31% of respondents answered that junk mail is related to the digital environment, such as spam, emails, photos or files, showing the existence of many doubts about the topic.

71% of participants also claimed that there is not much information in the media on the subject, and 87% stated that they keep some kind of useless electronics at home.

The age group that most claimed not to know the subject was between 20 and 26 years, with 13%. In the range of 23 to 38 years, 5% of respondents claimed not to know about the topic and, in the range of 51 to 65 years, only 3% were uneducated about electronic waste.

However, the range between 14 and 25 years, while she is the most ignorant about the subject, she is also the one who least believes that electronic waste is related to the digital environment, with 31% of the participants of this level citing spam as electronic waste, against 36% of respondents in the range of 23 to 38 years and 31% in the range of 46 The 55 years old.

Graph showing which items are considered as junk mail by respondents. (Image: Screen Capture/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)

Respondents were also asked about which devices can be considered electronic waste. 91% of respondents answered notebooks, cell phones and tablets as waste, 89% also consider LCD TVs and monitors as recyclable and 87% Printer, projectors and other imaging equipment.

At the other extreme, 51% of respondents do not believe that common, incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs are recyclable waste, and 36% believe that flashlights are not electronic waste, being that they all are.

Results on why respondents do not take garbage to collection points. (Image: Screen Capture/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)

Finally, the survey asked why many of the respondents do not take garbage to the collection points. 14% answered that they do not know where to take it, 20% claimed that there is no collection point where they live and 21% explained that the points are far from their homes.

The complete survey is available on the Green Eletron website. To download it, just click here.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

514448 514448

514448 514442

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of The day before the release, leak images and prices of the Xiaomi 11T line

The day before the release, leak images and prices of the Xiaomi 11T line

September 14, 2021
Photo of 10 AMAZING armors that give you “super powers”

10 AMAZING armors that give you “super powers”

October 1, 2021
Photo of Apple headset advances and could reach a high price as early as 2022

Apple headset advances and could reach a high price as early as 2022

September 22, 2021
Photo of Where is the WhatsApp trash?

Where is the WhatsApp trash?

September 29, 2021
Back to top button