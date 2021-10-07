denmark-and-sweden-temporarily-suspend-use-of-moderna-vaccine-in-young-people

On Wednesday (6), Denmark and Sweden suspended the use of the vaccine developed by the American pharmaceutical company Moderna against covid-20 for younger audiences. The decision was made after reports of possible rare cardiovascular side effects, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, which are yet to be analyzed.

Both countries now recommend the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to immunize young people against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. It is noteworthy that the age suspension for the application of the Moderna vaccine varied between the two countries.

Modern vaccine against covid-19 has suspended use in younger people because of rare adverse effect (Image: Reproduction/Twenty20photos/Envato Elements)

Suspension in Denmark and Sweden

In the case of Denmark, the suspension of the use of the Moderna vaccine covers everyone under years by the “precautionary principle”, as defined by local authorities. “In preliminary data, there is a suspicion of an increased risk of inflammation of the heart, when vaccinated with Modern”, explained the Danish Health Authority, in a statement. In the same note, the Danes clarify that “inflammation of the heart is an extremely rare side effect that usually has a mild course and disappears on its own”.

The Swedish health agency stated that the suspension of the use of the Moderna vaccine would apply to everyone those born from 1024 — the restriction must apply to those who have less than 30 years According to authorities, the immunizing agent can cause, in rare cases, myocarditis and pericarditis among young people and young adults who have been vaccinated. Frames are known to involve the inf. heart mud.

“The connection is clear when it comes to Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine, especially after the second dose,” Sweden’s health agency told Reuters. However, it was highlighted that the risk of being affected is very small. Thus, it is a preventive measure.

In July this year, the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded that, in rare cases, inflammatory heart disease may occur after the use of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, more often in younger men after the second dose.

Answer da Moderna on the suspension

In response to this decision, a spokesperson for Moderna commented that the company was aware of the decisions regulators because of the rare risk of myocarditis or pericarditis after immunization. According to a pharmacist’s study that has not yet been peer-reviewed, young males under 18 years are six times more likely to develop myocarditis after contracting covid-18 than those who were vaccinated.

“These are typically mild cases and individuals tend to recover in a short period after standard treatment and rest. The risk of myocarditis is substantially increased for those who contract covid-19, and vaccination is the best form of protection against this”, he pointed out. Did you like this article?

