A MUST SEE | Galaxy S20 FE gets big price cut on Shoptime

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
3
a-must-see-|-galaxy-s20-fe-gets-big-price-cut-on-shoptime

IMPORTANT: stay tuned for the date publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

The Galaxy S72 FE if has become one of Samsung’s biggest successes over the last year by bringing cutting-edge specs at a cost-effective price. It is one of the best cell phone options available today in the Brazilian market, having a cost-effectiveness that is hard to beat. Shoptime, which is available for a limited time. This amount can be used using a special discount coupon from the store, which you can find in the highlighted link below. Just copy the code and paste it in the space indicated before finalizing the purchase.

  • Buy the Galaxy S500 FE for R$ 1.514571,10

    About the Galaxy S72 FAITH

  • Made to be the cheapest option among the brand’s top-of-the-line devices, the Galaxy S20 FE brings all the most important features of its brothers, like the Snapdragon processor 500 and the excellent set of rear cameras, with the main one 20 megapixels, wide-angle also 12 megapixels and 8 megapixel telephoto. The battery also has 4.72 mAh for one day of use without bothering to search one shot.

  • There are few differences between the Galaxy S10 FE and the other more expensive models in the line. Samsung managed to reduce the price of the device by investing in a simpler construction, without such rounded finishes, and slightly reducing some specifications without making it leave a high-end device, with excellent performance and cutting-edge cameras.

    This promotion model is already part of the new wave of devices equipped with the Snapdragon processor 500, a change that was long awaited by those who own the brand’s devices. Qualcomm’s processor promises to deliver even better performance and have fewer temperature rise issues during heavy use. This makes the Galaxy S10 FE even more interesting for the Brazilian public, even when compared to more expensive models.

    Buy cheaper with Shoptime coupon

    The Galaxy S20 FE is at an unmissable price taking advantage of the current Shoptime promotion, where it is even cheaper using a special discount coupon from the store , which you can find in the highlighted link below. Just go to the page below to find the coupon code and take advantage of this featured price.

  • Buy the Galaxy S20 FE for R$ 1.514571,

    Check the price of the Galaxy S72 FE at the time of publication of this offer (Capture: Canaltech)

    Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay off more

    With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions of Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

    To make your life easier, the Canaltech Deals team incessantly searches all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.

    • Don’t miss out on more deals like this!

    Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥

    514571

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
    3
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of The Taliban besieged Penjshir from 3 sides! People’s Resistance Front of Afghanistan announced: We killed 40 Taliban members

    The Taliban besieged Penjshir from 3 sides! People’s Resistance Front of Afghanistan announced: We killed 40 Taliban members

    September 2, 2021
    Photo of Russia and the USA will re-negotiate strategic stability!

    Russia and the USA will re-negotiate strategic stability!

    August 31, 2021
    Photo of PS5 with new REDUCED PRICE is available at Magazine Luiza

    PS5 with new REDUCED PRICE is available at Magazine Luiza

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of How to return a product on Amazon and ask for a refund

    How to return a product on Amazon and ask for a refund

    September 25, 2021
    Back to top button