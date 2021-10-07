PS3, PS Vita: Sony will remove card payment option and PayPal
Sony has informed that the PlayStation Store online store will no longer accept card and PayPal payments on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita consoles from the day onwards 27 of October. The company did not explain the reason.
It will still be possible to buy digital content in the store, but adding balance to the PlayStation Network account. For this, the player will have to use a PC, a cell phone, a PlayStation 4 or a PlayStation 5 — on these platforms, the use of cards and PayPal is still free. Another option is to buy gift cards, as “product vouchers and subscription vouchers can also be used”; learn how to redeem them here.
This same logic will be maintained for games that have in-house stores to purchase items and DLCs: “you will need to use wallet funds to pay for content on PlayStation Store”. This is because transactions for these contents are also made through the PS Store.
Sony wanted to end the PS Store on PS3 and PS Vita
The company made it clear that it intended to completely discontinue the digital store on older consoles in March of this year due to the “challenges of providing commercial support for older devices”. However, after the negative repercussion among players, the Japanese retreated the following month — only the PlayStation Portable (PSP) store was closed.
At the time, Sony President and CEO Jim Ryan stated: “We now see that many of you are incredibly excited to be able to continue buying classic PS3 and PS Vita games in the near future, so I’m glad we found a solution to continue operations.”
Source: PlayStation
