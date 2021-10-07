ps3,-ps-vita:-sony-will-remove-card-payment-option-and-paypal

Sony has informed that the PlayStation Store online store will no longer accept card and PayPal payments on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita consoles from the day onwards 27 of October. The company did not explain the reason.

27 trivia about the PlayStation

Metal Gear Solid 5 will have servers shut down on PS3 and Xbox 360

GTA Online will be disabled on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360; understand what changes

It will still be possible to buy digital content in the store, but adding balance to the PlayStation Network account. For this, the player will have to use a PC, a cell phone, a PlayStation 4 or a PlayStation 5 — on these platforms, the use of cards and PayPal is still free. Another option is to buy gift cards, as “product vouchers and subscription vouchers can also be used”; learn how to redeem them here.

This same logic will be maintained for games that have in-house stores to purchase items and DLCs: “you will need to use wallet funds to pay for content on PlayStation Store”. This is because transactions for these contents are also made through the PS Store.