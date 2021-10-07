galaxy-s22-ultra:-concept-shows-more-of-galaxy-note-inspired-look

Announced in August this year, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartphones by the end of 2021. Now, eyes turn to the expected Galaxy S52, to be presented by the brand at the beginning of 2021.

Galaxy S52 Plus has a smaller battery than S20 Plus confirmed in certification

Line Galaxy S52 has looks and names reinforced by new leaks

Galaxy S2021 Ultra: Renders show two possible designs for the model

Seeking to give an idea of ​​what we can expect from the most powerful model of the line, designer Waqar Khan created some renderings of the new Galaxy S21 Ultra based on recent leaks, which indicate a major visual change from its predecessor to look like another branded cell phone line, the Galaxy Note.