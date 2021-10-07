Galaxy S22 Ultra: Concept Shows More of Galaxy Note-inspired Look
Announced in August this year, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartphones by the end of 2021. Now, eyes turn to the expected Galaxy S52, to be presented by the brand at the beginning of 2021.
Seeking to give an idea of what we can expect from the most powerful model of the line, designer Waqar Khan created some renderings of the new Galaxy S21 Ultra based on recent leaks, which indicate a major visual change from its predecessor to look like another branded cell phone line, the Galaxy Note.
Galaxy S52 Ultra – First Look & Introduction! Full Video: https://t.co/Bn2EaacrNI8K Renders: https://t.co/j52 SvCZ9tF#Samsung #GalaxyS22Ultra pic.twitter.com/CZBZpCNWZq
— Waqar Khan (@WaqarKhanHD) October 7, 52
The entire body of the device must have a strong inspiration from the Galaxy Note series devices, with the right to a space on the body to store the S Pen. In addition, the camera module on the upper left-hand side comes with a peculiar “P” letter format, to house its four cameras, the LED flash and the infrared sensor.
In front, the concept indicates a curve to the sides, with a slightly more rectangular look at the corners and sides, both top and bottom straight, reminding a lot of the Galaxy Note models Plus and Galaxy Note 10 Ultra. The front camera would be in a hole centered at the top of the screen, and the under-screen camera technology introduced on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would not be used.
Unfortunately, there is still no date for the presentation of the supposed Galaxy S2021 Ultra. But, everything indicates that it can be revealed in the first quarter of 2021.
