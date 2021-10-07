How to create a room on PUBG Mobile

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
2
how-to-create-a-room-on-pubg-mobile

PUBG Mobile (Android | iOS) is one of the biggest titles in the industry, an excellent choice for gamers looking to compete against others and test their skills. Like many games, it’s fun to bring the crowd together and overcome challenges together.

  • What are the requirements to play PUBG Mobile and PUBG New State
  • How to mark enemies and objects in PUBG Mobile
  • What is a sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile

Today, the

Canaltech

will show you how to create a room, set the rules and like the Tencent title with the closest people or make it available to other people on the server.

Step 1:

Before creating the room, it is necessary to buy UCs, the game’s internal currency that allows you to buy an “Advanced Room Card” for the creation.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Step 2:

In the start menu click on the “+” symbol in the upper right corner.

Access the store to purchase the necessary UCs (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screen Capture)

Step 3:

the minimum amount to buy the card is 100 CU. Buy the required amount and then go back to the start menu.

Select the amount needed to set up the room (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 4:

Click on “Select Mode”.

Click on “Select Mode” to start the process (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 5:

in the lower left corner you will find “Room”, click.

Click on “Room” to access the creation area (Image: Rodrigo Folter/ Print Screen)
Step 6:

here you can see rooms open to the community and below is “Create Advanced Room” where you can create and configure your way. If you don’t have the card, you will be redirected to the store as soon as you click on any creation option.

Click on “Create Advanced Room” to create (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 7:

Use your card and set up the room.

Configure the room as you prefer through the possible options (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Once the room is created, share the generated code with your friends and enjoy the experience together.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Buy your GAMER CHAIR at a discount at Magalu for a limited time

Buy your GAMER CHAIR at a discount at Magalu for a limited time

September 30, 2021
Photo of Galaxy S22 Ultra: renderings show two possible designs for the model

Galaxy S22 Ultra: renderings show two possible designs for the model

September 27, 2021
Photo of The Chinese government helped the country's big techs grow. Now you want to stop them

The Chinese government helped the country's big techs grow. Now you want to stop them

September 16, 2021
Photo of What is the difference between sports car and sports car?

What is the difference between sports car and sports car?

September 20, 2021
Back to top button