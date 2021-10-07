how-to-create-a-room-on-pubg-mobile

PUBG Mobile (Android | iOS) is one of the biggest titles in the industry, an excellent choice for gamers looking to compete against others and test their skills. Like many games, it’s fun to bring the crowd together and overcome challenges together.

What are the requirements to play PUBG Mobile and PUBG New State



How to mark enemies and objects in PUBG Mobile

What is a sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile

Today, the

Canaltech

will show you how to create a room, set the rules and like the Tencent title with the closest people or make it available to other people on the server.