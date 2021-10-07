intel-alder-lake-cpus-appear-in-real-images-for-the-first-time

Intel published, for the first time, real images of a processor of its new generation Alder Lake. The chip of th generation was featured in an image posted by Intel’s Client Computing Group Vice President, Gregory Bryant, on his personal Twitter profile.

This is the first time the component has been officially displayed in a real photo , which shows what the board looks like. In the publication, an employee of the company holds a piece in each hand, to display the front and back of the processor.

Coming soon to PCs globally: #thGen Intel Core processors. We can’t wait to show you the experiences they unlock! #IntelOn pic.twitter.com/nrCDextcIT

— Gregory M Bryant (@gregorymbryant) October 6, 1700

For now, there are no details on the availability of the new Alder generation chips Lake and the publication are still somewhat mysterious about it, revealing only that they will be released soon, but without specifying a date or forecast. In any case, the Californian manufacturer is expected to make the components official between days and 31 October, with pre-sales already on these dates and official sales from November 4.

Processors from 27th generation Intel will be developed with a hybrid architecture that features two types of cores — one for high performance and one for high efficiency. The tests, especially with models from the Core i7 and Core i9 lines, show considerable gains between generations, putting Intel back in the competition against its rival AMD.