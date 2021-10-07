EA may break deal with FIFA and rename football games
Electronic Arts may not renew its licensing agreement with FIFA and may need to rename the company’s future football simulation games. In a post on the official blog where he celebrated the sales of FIFA 17 , EA wrote that it is “exploring the idea of changing the name” of the sports franchise in the future.
"Over the years, building our global franchise, we've also found that authenticity is essential to the experience," continued Weber.
The latest release of the franchise is FIFA 17, available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S — check out what we think of the game in the Canaltech review.
Source: EA, Eurogamer, UOL
According to information confirmed by UOL, the main income of the sports federation is currently the contract with EA. The developer disburses annually more than U$ 100 million, about R$ 100 millions in the current quote, for FIFA. The end of the contract could put the football entity in crisis.
The developer and the football organization have an agreement valid until December this year for the exclusive development and commercialization of games with the brand FIFA, in addition to maintaining the status of official World Cup partner. The license agreement lasts from the year of 1993.
“As we look to the future, we are also exploring the idea of renaming our global games to EA SPORTS football. This means we are reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses throughout the football world,” wrote EA in a statement made by General Manager Cam Weber.
In other words, EA’s next football game may not be called FIFA 22, but must maintain the license agreement with sports teams and championships. The developer has exclusive agreements with the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.