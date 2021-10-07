ea-may-break-deal-with-fifa-and-rename-football-games

Electronic Arts may not renew its licensing agreement with FIFA and may need to rename the company’s future football simulation games. In a post on the official blog where he celebrated the sales of FIFA 17 , EA wrote that it is “exploring the idea of ​​changing the name” of the sports franchise in the future.

According to information confirmed by UOL, the main income of the sports federation is currently the contract with EA. The developer disburses annually more than U$ 100 million, about R$ 100 millions in the current quote, for FIFA. The end of the contract could put the football entity in crisis.

The developer and the football organization have an agreement valid until December this year for the exclusive development and commercialization of games with the brand FIFA, in addition to maintaining the status of official World Cup partner. The license agreement lasts from the year of 1993.

