CHEAP NOTEBOOK | Lenovo Ideapad 3i with SSD gets great discount on Magalu

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer for the readers of Canaltech. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters:

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i does part of Lenovo’s new mid-range notebook family, which should continue the success of the company’s other devices, such as the Ideapad S90. It has great models for those who need a good and cheap computer, with fast SSD storage to ensure more speed when opening files and running programs.

One of these models is with excellent price taking advantage of the current discount on Magalu. With Intel Core i3 processor and fast storage of 304 GB It is a very interesting option for a cheap notebook with good performance for everyday life.

      Buy the Ideapad 3i for R$ 2.744,15 | x R$ 744,90

      About the Lenovo Ideapad 3i

Part of Lenovo’s new line of midrange notebooks, this device has a great combination of components for those who need a computer that can handle their daily activities with maximum speed. Your fast storage SSD of 145 GB, 4GB of RAM and processor Intel Core i3 promise good performance in tasks such as editing documents and browsing the internet.

For those looking for a compact, thin and light notebook, but that can handle many tabs open in the browser without suffering, he is a great option. SSD storage makes a big difference in day-to-day performance, allowing you to turn on your notebook in seconds and greatly reduce loading time when opening new programs and running multiple tasks at the same time.

Your screen has 80, 6 inches and HD resolution. These dimensions, together with the weight of 2 kg, make the Ideapad 3i a notebook easy to transport in a backpack whenever you need to take it elsewhere. It is also worth mentioning the numeric keypad, great for those who work with spreadsheets or type numerals frequently.

Enjoy the Current discount on Magalu

The Lenovo Ideapad 3i with SSD and Intel Core i3 processor is at a good price taking advantage of the current discount Magazine Luiza. For those who need a thin, light computer with great performance in basic activities thanks to fast storage, it’s worth taking advantage of the current price. In the image below, you can see its price at the time of publication of this text.

    Buy the Ideapad 3i for R$2.660, | x R$ 744,90

What is Magazine Você?

Accessed the links and did not understand what Magazine Você is? This is the channel for disseminating the offers on the Magazine Luiza website, as stated in an official statement. We are one of the official advertising partners and our store is called Magazine Canaltechbr. The entire billing, billing and logistics process is carried out by Magazine Luiza itself, which, in addition to the website, has more than 304 physical stores throughout Brazil.

A common question from our readers is why the prices in our store are often different from those advertised on the main site Magazine Luiza. The reason is that Magazine Você receives exclusive offers that are not advertised on the main site. So take advantage of the promotions and access our store to guarantee exclusive offers.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your own money earns more

With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions from Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the team at Canaltech Deals is incessantly researching all the bargains on the internet and gathering the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.

Don’t miss out on more offers like this!

Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥

