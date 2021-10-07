idec-will-monitor-privacy-process-on-whatsapp

Since January 2021, a process of the National Protection Agency of Data (ANPD) against WhatsApp runs in the Brazilian Court. The platform announced, in August, that it will meet part of the recommendations presented by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), by ANPD and by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in relation to its privacy policy.

As the agency’s guidelines and the platform’s responses are confidential, the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) requested, on Wednesday (6), the ANPD access to these documents. The entity requests entry as a third party interested in the process, as the case affects the privacy and data protection of millions of Brazilians.

Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Alexander Shatov

In addition to pressing public bodies and the platform for more transparency, Idec insists, since the beginning of the year , that the application does not pass on consumer data without consent to other group companies for advertising, marketing and analytics or product improvement purposes. In response to the institution in April, ANPD informed that the process and its documents were classified as preparatory to the investigation and inspection.

As there has been no court decision yet , disclosure or unrestricted access could compromise intelligence, investigation or oversight activities. The information already available informs that Whatsapp would make changes in transparency and facilitated access to the exercise of rights. In addition, it would improve internal control mechanisms and update the terms of WhatsApp Business.

Order Details

Details about data sharing between the platform and other Facebook companies were not disclosed. Lack of access to this information prevents Idec from continuing to act. The organization cannot even assess whether the commitments made by the company are positive and sufficient. Therefore, Idec requests:

Admission as an interested third party, in the name of the legal importance of transparency, social participation and public interest;



If the request is denied, it asks for access to the documents sent to WhatsApp with technical guidelines for the adoption of measures and commitments presented by the company;

Proof of developments, which include the processing of data from children and adolescents, and the systematization of internal control mechanisms;

Access to the company’s “Legitimate Interest Balancing Test Report” — the legitimate interest calls for special transparency measures to allow for a balance between the interests of the controller and the expectations of consumers.

Image: Disclosure/WhatsApp

The institute recognizes the importance of ANPD’s performance in the o, but reinforces the need for social participation. Your entry as an interested third party and access to the requested information make this cooperation possible. “Transparency about the measures adopted by the company is essential for interested parties to assess the adequacy of the platform to data protection standards”, says Juliana Oms, a lawyer at Idec.