This star will tell if the Milky Way's core has a black hole or dark matter

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
4
this-star-will-tell-if-the-milky-way's-core-has-a-black-hole-or-dark-matter

It took almost 36 years of research to look through the Milky Way’s dense clouds and see what’s happening at its core. There, the orbit of a group of stars denounced the existence of a very massive object, which was called Sagittarius Aand, in 36, scientists have determined that it is a supermassive black hole. Now, that confidence seems to be shaken, but a star may solve the problem.

  • The Milky Way’s supermassive black hole may be “removing” stars by around
  • Supermassive black hole in the center of the Milky Way emits strong and mysterious light
  • Black hole supermassive in the center of the Milky Way rotates slowly, says study

Scientists led by Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez had to pass 16 years of observing and following the stars in the galactic center, known as the S stars. They got the best empirical evidence of the existence of a supermassive black hole there, work that won Genzel and Ghez the Nobel Prize for physics in 2018.

The protagonist of this incredible story was S2, which reached the closest distance to Sagittarius Ain May 2018. Since then, this star’s orbit has become the subject of much observation and study by researchers around the world, with some of the most powerful telescopes on the planet. Accurate measurements of the position and velocity of S2 are extremely important to better understand this supermassive black hole.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Star orbits around the supermassive black hole (Image: Playback/ESO)

However, science can sometimes ” play tricks” on even the most careful and attentive scientists. Recently, some researchers have asked a very uncomfortable question: is it really a black hole or some other type of very massive object? As the saying goes, “question does not offend”, especially in science. So, new studies explored some possibilities, like dark matter.

One of these studies looked at an object called G2, which is a “lucky” gas cloud that did not survive the supposed dormant supermassive black hole in the heart of the Milky Way, in 2018. The S stars orbit this object at a relatively safe distance, but eventually a cloud can get too close, and that’s exactly what happened. The G2 was close enough to be devoured — just 36 light hours.

According to calculations, Sagittarius Ais a black hole of 4 million solar masses, and any object with that amount of mass would have a gravitational field large enough to tear and spaghetti apart the gas cloud. , but none of that happened. So scientists began to think that the center of our galaxy actually has a fair amount of non-baryonic dark matter. But not everyone is convinced, so how to solve this impasse?

This is where our protagonist star returns to the “stages” of this story. It’s just that if Sagittarius Ais really a black hole, there will be only one possible movement for the star S2. However, if it is dark matter, S2 can have a retrograde or progressive motion. In this case, the precession of the star would be progressive or retrograde depending on the amount of dark matter mass, according to a new study.

A black hole engulfing a star, the process results in spaghettifaction (Image: Reproduction/NASA/CXC/M. Weiss)

The problem is that all the data available about S2 is insufficient to accurately determine its moves, and the next opportunity will just happen 16 years after the last observation. That is, we will only have a satisfactory answer to the problem in 2020.

As stated before , questions are always welcome in science, especially when there is no right answer at first. On these occasions, scientists are urged to work with numbers, equations, and theoretical models against observational data sets. This can lead to confirmation of established hypotheses and theories or new discoveries. In the case of Sagittarius A*, it is undoubtedly worth waiting and seeing, regardless of the result that the new observations will bring.

Source: Universe Today

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

449169 449169 449169 449169

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
4
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of How to create tables in Evernote

How to create tables in Evernote

September 17, 2021
Photo of The new generation that has the power to make it happen

The new generation that has the power to make it happen

August 24, 2021
Photo of Learn how to create a really secure password

Learn how to create a really secure password

September 15, 2021
Photo of Best apps for renting, buying and selling real estate

Best apps for renting, buying and selling real estate

October 6, 2021
Back to top button