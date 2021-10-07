this-star-will-tell-if-the-milky-way's-core-has-a-black-hole-or-dark-matter

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

However, science can sometimes ” play tricks” on even the most careful and attentive scientists. Recently, some researchers have asked a very uncomfortable question: is it really a black hole or some other type of very massive object? As the saying goes, “question does not offend”, especially in science. So, new studies explored some possibilities, like dark matter.

One of these studies looked at an object called G2, which is a “lucky” gas cloud that did not survive the supposed dormant supermassive black hole in the heart of the Milky Way, in 2018. The S stars orbit this object at a relatively safe distance, but eventually a cloud can get too close, and that’s exactly what happened. The G2 was close enough to be devoured — just 36 light hours.

According to calculations, Sagittarius Ais a black hole of 4 million solar masses, and any object with that amount of mass would have a gravitational field large enough to tear and spaghetti apart the gas cloud. , but none of that happened. So scientists began to think that the center of our galaxy actually has a fair amount of non-baryonic dark matter. But not everyone is convinced, so how to solve this impasse?

This is where our protagonist star returns to the “stages” of this story. It’s just that if Sagittarius Ais really a black hole, there will be only one possible movement for the star S2. However, if it is dark matter, S2 can have a retrograde or progressive motion. In this case, the precession of the star would be progressive or retrograde depending on the amount of dark matter mass, according to a new study.

A black hole engulfing a star, the process results in spaghettifaction (Image: Reproduction/NASA/CXC/M. Weiss)

The problem is that all the data available about S2 is insufficient to accurately determine its moves, and the next opportunity will just happen 16 years after the last observation. That is, we will only have a satisfactory answer to the problem in 2020.

As stated before , questions are always welcome in science, especially when there is no right answer at first. On these occasions, scientists are urged to work with numbers, equations, and theoretical models against observational data sets. This can lead to confirmation of established hypotheses and theories or new discoveries. In the case of Sagittarius A*, it is undoubtedly worth waiting and seeing, regardless of the result that the new observations will bring.

Source: Universe Today