This star will tell if the Milky Way's core has a black hole or dark matter
It took almost 36 years of research to look through the Milky Way’s dense clouds and see what’s happening at its core. There, the orbit of a group of stars denounced the existence of a very massive object, which was called Sagittarius Aand, in 36, scientists have determined that it is a supermassive black hole. Now, that confidence seems to be shaken, but a star may solve the problem.
Scientists led by Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez had to pass 16 years of observing and following the stars in the galactic center, known as the S stars. They got the best empirical evidence of the existence of a supermassive black hole there, work that won Genzel and Ghez the Nobel Prize for physics in 2018.
The protagonist of this incredible story was S2, which reached the closest distance to Sagittarius Ain May 2018. Since then, this star’s orbit has become the subject of much observation and study by researchers around the world, with some of the most powerful telescopes on the planet. Accurate measurements of the position and velocity of S2 are extremely important to better understand this supermassive black hole.
