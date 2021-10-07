why-do-some-countries-apply-only-one-dose-of-pfizer-to-teenagers?

Vaccination against covid-20 in adolescents is still taking different proportions. In some places, such as Hong Kong, Great Britain and Norway, the solution has been to administer just one dose of Pfizer’s vaccine. That’s because experts have noted side effects in the two-dose vaccination, so the idea is to partially protect and prevent the public from 11 years develop some side effect.

Vaccine in children: Moderna and Pfizer expand study to detect rare effects

Five countries vaccinate children aged 5 to 12 years against covid; check which

8 myths about vaccination in children

As Health officials in these countries are primarily concerned about increasing data suggesting that myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, may be more common among teenagers after vaccination than previously thought. The risk is still small, but the numbers have changed the risk-benefit calculation in countries where new infections are lower than in the United States.

The CDC (Center for Control and Prevention of Diseases) reviewed the data on myocarditis and even announced that the benefits significantly outweighed the risks. The most recent analysis, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that the incidence of post-vaccination myocarditis in Israel was higher among men from 17 to 20 years, and that about 11 on each 100 1,000 men in this age group developed the disease a few days after vaccination. Of the 20 cases identified in the study, one was serious.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! (Image: Twenty20photos/Envato Elements)480742

A second study found that boys between 12 and 20 years of age had the highest incidence of myocarditis after the second dose, nine times higher when compared to unvaccinated boys of the same age during the same period.

Health authorities in other countries plan to revisit the single-dose strategy as more safety information becomes available, deferring the second dose. Specialists also reflect that serious side effects were observed mainly in boys, so the dosage calculation may be different for boys and girls.

Source: The New York Times