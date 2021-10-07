black-panther-2-│-actress's-anti-vaccination-speech-creates-backstage-discomfort

This is not the first time that the actress’s opinions on the covid pandemic-

and immunization generate controversy. In December, she shared a video questioning the effectiveness of vaccination and with false information about the disease and immunizers. In addition, the content also had transphobic messages, which only made the situation worse. Faced with the terrible repercussion of the case, she even erased her social networks.

Actress won over the audience in the first Black Panther, but her off-screen positioning has been much questioned ( Image: Disclosure/Marvel Studios)

Only, as sources linked to Wakanda Forever told The Hollywood Reporter, the episode did not cause the actress to review her position. Thus, Wright would still be propagating lies about the vaccination and that the subject would have become quite delicate during the filming of the sequel to Black Panther.

The whole situation would have been further aggravated by Disney’s decision to require the cast and production crew of its films and series to present proofs that they have completed the vaccination course against covid-19. According to THR, the measure will take effect as of this month of October and is a reflection of the agreement made between the studios and the Hollywood unions a few months ago to guarantee sanitary safety during the recordings.

So, in order to circulate the film sets, actors and other employees will have a bracelet indicating that they have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus – and anyone who does not present this proof will be unable to walk around the production area.

Thus, Wright’s denial stance has caused discomfort and concern because one of the protagonists of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever