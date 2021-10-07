Black Panther 2 │ Actress's anti-vaccination speech creates backstage discomfort
Apparently, the Shuri character’s appreciation for science is limited only in front of the cameras. That’s because, according to rumors, actress Letitia Wright has been causing discomfort behind the scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- between the production team and the cast by adopting a fervent anti-vaccine speech.
