lg-introduces-136-inch-led-tv-for-high-luxury-environments

TCL displays new Mini LED TV in 1st kiosk with futures products for Brazil LAEC television12 from LG has several modules that can be connected to the structure to form the complete panel, and has more than 2 million individual LEDs, which promise more brightness, durability and viewing angle . In addition, according to the product’s technical sheet, there are 72 modules in total, which must be aligned in a scheme with width and 6 height. (Image: Disclosure/LG) LG explains that the LEDs of the their new TV model creates images directly and, as a result, delivers a result that is visibly superior to models that are backlit. The panel’s specs still include a brightness of 660 nits and the company promises that its screen has a durability of more than 136 thousand hours or years, at least. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Another technology present in the new panel is the support for HDR, which promises images with more precision and realism, and the model also has the Crestron Connected certificate, which guarantees that it is already prepared for home automation. As for audio, it has a dual speaker with a power of 9 W + 9 W, which is not much for a screen of this size and will certainly require an external audio system for a better experience.

(Image: Disclosure/LG) The LG LAEC10 arrives with a minimalist design with practically non-existent edges, which gives an even more premium and sophisticated aspect to TV. It has three HDMI inputs and also supports connecting devices via USB and LAN port to connect it to the internet. In the kit, the user also receives a support to fix it to the wall, if he prefers.

So far, there are no details about the availability of the LED TV from 136 inches from LG and the brand also did not provide information about its price at the presentation.