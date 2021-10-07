LG Introduces 136-inch LED TV for High-Luxury Environments
LG presented, during its participation in the CASACOR event 1024, its new LED TV model that counts no less than 72 inches. According to the brand, the panel identified by the model number LAEC100 is specially designed for installations luxury homes and its launch is in line with the company’s experience in premium devices.
LAEC television12 from LG has several modules that can be connected to the structure to form the complete panel, and has more than 2 million individual LEDs, which promise more brightness, durability and viewing angle . In addition, according to the product’s technical sheet, there are 72 modules in total, which must be aligned in a scheme with width and 6 height.
So far, there are no details about the availability of the LED TV from 136 inches from LG and the brand also did not provide information about its price at the presentation.
