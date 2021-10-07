how-to-replace-apple-iphone-apps-with-google-apps

When you turn on your iPhone or iPad for the first time, you are faced with a robust, beautiful, functional and very fluid system. Nobody has doubted for some time Apple’s ability to create a great operating system, with excellent native applications, capable of guaranteeing security and practicality to all its users, and integrated into its integrated ecosystem.

Still with maturity of apps and services offered by the apple company, it is common that many people do not adapt or are too attached to its main competitor in the field of software, Google. Born on the web, the search giant has established its presence on several smart devices and managed to integrate its services in a unique way, bringing the same efficiency to its mobile applications.

So, if by some If you haven’t done well with iPhone apps, or prefer to continue using the solutions offered by Google, the best solution is to continue using your main apps adapted to iOS.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! How to Sync Google Calendar on iPhone How to delete your Google activities on iPhone It is important to note that although it is giving up the Apple ecosystem, you will be able to use Google’s products on the iPhone in a perfectly integrated and simple way, as well as the company’s apps that come with Android smartphones. Google Apps for iPhone It’s likely that many iOS users haven’t even stopped to think about it, but it’s obvious that the Google would not fail to adapt its services to the second most used mobile platform on the planet, only behind Android. So, basically all services offered by Google have official versions for the Apple system. Check out 11 best Google apps for you to download on iOS. They are all free and can be found easily on the App Store. Enjoy! 1. Google The Google app makes it easy searches with the widget on the Home screen – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Complete application for searches and other services. Its widget is also very useful to streamline your text and voice queries. In addition, it has Google Lens integrated into the app. 2. Chrome Google Chrome is also present on the iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) The most used browser in the world, Chrome also has an iOS version and can replace the default browser on Apple’s system. 3. Google Calendar Access your entire Google calendar on iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Google’s calendar service is comprehensive, with support for importing and exporting calendars, reminders, and more. It’s yet another alternative to an iOS product (Apple Calendar) and part of the Google app ecosystem. 4. Google Keep