how-to-replace-apple-iphone-apps-with-google-apps

When you turn on your iPhone or iPad for the first time, you are faced with a robust, beautiful, functional and very fluid system. Nobody has doubted for some time Apple’s ability to create a great operating system, with excellent native applications, capable of guaranteeing security and practicality to all its users, and integrated into its integrated ecosystem.

    • Still with maturity of apps and services offered by the apple company, it is common that many people do not adapt or are too attached to its main competitor in the field of software, Google. Born on the web, the search giant has established its presence on several smart devices and managed to integrate its services in a unique way, bringing the same efficiency to its mobile applications.

    So, if by some If you haven’t done well with iPhone apps, or prefer to continue using the solutions offered by Google, the best solution is to continue using your main apps adapted to iOS.

    • It is important to note that although it is giving up the Apple ecosystem, you will be able to use Google’s products on the iPhone in a perfectly integrated and simple way, as well as the company’s apps that come with Android smartphones.

    Google Apps for iPhone

    It’s likely that many iOS users haven’t even stopped to think about it, but it’s obvious that the Google would not fail to adapt its services to the second most used mobile platform on the planet, only behind Android. So, basically all services offered by Google have official versions for the Apple system.

    Check out 11 best Google apps for you to download on iOS. They are all free and can be found easily on the App Store. Enjoy!

    1. Google

    The Google app makes it easy searches with the widget on the Home screen – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Complete application for searches and other services. Its widget is also very useful to streamline your text and voice queries. In addition, it has Google Lens integrated into the app.

    2. Chrome

    Google Chrome is also present on the iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    The most used browser in the world, Chrome also has an iOS version and can replace the default browser on Apple’s system.

    3. Google Calendar

    Access your entire Google calendar on iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Google’s calendar service is comprehensive, with support for importing and exporting calendars, reminders, and more. It’s yet another alternative to an iOS product (Apple Calendar) and part of the Google app ecosystem.

    4. Google Keep

    Create notes and integrate them into the Google ecosystem – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Notepad to create notes and reminders, service is also accessible from the web and is a good replacement for Apple Notes.

    5. Google Meet

    Make audio video calls with others through Meet – Capture

    Google Meet is a great app for people who want to create and join audio and video calls with other users. The app is an alternative to FaceTime, which on iOS 14 launched features very similar to Meet aiming to conquer users of this platform.

    6. Google Photos

    View the photos you have on Google Photos on your iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    To some extent very similar to Apple’s rival, Google’s photo app has very interesting features for organize your photo library.

    7. Gmail

    Gmail is a best email client for iOS – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    We have already quoted on

    Canaltech

    about Gmail as one of the top 3 email apps for the iPhone. Furthermore, it is a great replacement for Mail, the native email client for Apple handhelds.

    8. YouTube Music

    YouTube Music has several advantages over Apple Music – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    YouTube music streaming is an excellent option to rival Apple Music, Apple’s rival service . The app’s subscription service delivers many advantages to the user, such as listening and watching videos from the platform with the smartphone screen locked.

    9. Google Drive

    Use Google Drive as an alternative to iCloud – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Google Drive is one of the main alternatives to Apple’s counterpart. It integrates with Google’s suite of office applications (Docs, Sheets, and Slides), Google Photos, and all of the company’s other services — you can, for example, save Gmail attachments directly to your Drive account. It’s a great alternative to iCloud.

    . Google News

    See the latest news through the app and stay well informed – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Apple News is Apple’s mobile news app, but it’s not available yet in Brazil. However, you can turn to Google News, Google’s app that gathers the headlines of the day (and you can customize the topics you want to follow).

    . Google Maps

    Google Maps remains the best alternative for map navigation in Brazil – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Although Apple Maps has evolved satisfactorily, many features have not yet been made available to Brazilian users. On the other hand, Google Maps still offers excellent tools and continues to be the leader in the search and navigation service for maps in Brazil.

    10. Google Assistant

    Check the result and games and other features by Google Assistant on the iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    If you are tired of Siri’s limitations, you can use Google Assistant as a your virtual assistant on the iPhone. Although it may not be standard on the system, you can use it in the Google Assistant app and have practically the same functionality as an Android smartphone.

    . Productivity Suite

    Use Google Productivity Suite on iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Here the dispute is quite fierce with the suites offered by Apple (Pages, Number and Keynote) and by Microsfot (Word, Excel and PowePoint). The Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps are completely free, complete, and tightly integrated with Google Drive and other Google services.

    Setting default apps

    iOS still allows you to modify email apps and browser

    as iOS standards. To do this, just go to the Settings app, enter the app you want to change and configure it in the “Default Browser App” option. Unfortunately, not all of the above apps can be set as iPhone mains, like Google Assistant.

    513941Make Chrome and Gmail defaults on the system – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Google has many more apps for iOS, so take a good look at all the options directly in the App Store.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

