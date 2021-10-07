Review Huawei Watch 3 | The Chinese giant's best clock for 2021

Watch 3 is one of the most complete and competent watches in terms of hardware and features ever released by Huawei to date. But he sins, and a lot, in the app store

Physical Monitoring

The follow-up takes place 11 hours a day monitoring user stress, blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, body temperature and sleep. All reports can be checked in a simplified way (directly on the watch) or in details (by the “Health” application, installed on the cell phone).

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Sports activities can be registered manually, informing the watch that a “Row” workout has started, or even a “Cycling” session. This type of record creates a small diary with GPS data and other information in a “more organized” way. If the user does not do any of this, the watch will still (generally) record the activity time for that day, as well as the user’s health data during the corresponding periods. Huawei Watch 3 will occasionally automatically detect more specific exercises. However, it is always worth starting a training log manually if the user wants to ensure accurate recording of an exercise session. Connectivity It is worth noting that, in order to use the watch, it is necessary to pair the Huawei Watch 3 with a smartphone running Android 6.0 or higher, and, in the case of iPhones, iOS 9.0 or higher. After this first moment, it becomes considerably independent of the smartphone. Unlike what happens in watches with Wear OS — in which there is deep integration between Android systems — in Harmony OS several functions need to be activated manually, as well as connections to wireless networks when necessary. To connect to Huawei’s app store, the “App Gallery”, the Watch 3 does not need the smartphone after the first setup is completed. Same thing for the process of updating his system, taking place completely independently of the cell phone. This independence is due to the fact that this model has 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi support, in addition to the Bluetooth 5.2 connection. In the product I tested, there was also support for LTE networks through a compatible e-SIM linked to the smartwatch, which is the responsibility of the “health” application by Huawei. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

There is also support for NFC on Watch 3, however, its purpose is to serve the “Huawei wallet” app, naturally nothing thought or focused on the Brazilian reality. So expect zero use for NFC around here. Brazilian users will notice that NFC turned off makes perfect sense, unfortunately, adding to the harsh reality of e-SIM, which is still not widespread in our country. Only Claro and Vivo offer this convenience to their customers, and they only do it for those who subscribe to post-p plans. agos, much more expensive than the popular “control”.

To leave no doubt: all physical monitoring is done independently by the watch, always. The connectivity just mentioned (such as Wi-Fi and LTE) is for exchanging data between the watch and a cell phone, not allowing the Huawei Watch 3 to “work”. The device is always operational and following the user, only not displaying cell phone notifications, for example, when losing connection with it.

Battery and Charging

Huawei Watch 3 features wireless charging and no proprietary connectors that limit the user’s possibilities. It’s perfectly possible to charge it on wireless charging cradles or even on the back of a smartphone that supports reverse charging.

Like every watch equipped with this feature, charging performance and stability is ideal when used in conjunction with branded accessories. Therefore, a good Huawei charger is recommended, noting that there is one of them included in the package itself.