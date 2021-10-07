Review Huawei Watch 3 | The Chinese giant's best clock for 2021

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
1
review-huawei-watch-3-|-the-chinese-giant's-best-clock-for-2021

After Huawei’s break with several technology giants present in the United States — due to the heavy commercial disagreements between China and the US —, several products of the Chinese brand went through a long period of reformulation, in which Android became each less a viable option. After all, without Google, the system becomes “raw” and incomplete in the opinion of many users.

Huawei Watch 3 enters the middle of this drama only in 2021, running the Harmony OS (Huawei’s proprietary system), being another one of the Chinese items that aim at total independence from any Google solution. Would you buy an Android phone without access to the Play Store app store? And a watch without Android apps?

Keep the answer, you’ll need it to analyze whether this smart watch makes sense in your everyday life or not. I was able to test it for two days straight and I come to bring my personal experience. Check out our review.


Follow Canaltech on Twitter and be the first to know everything that happens in the world of technology.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Pros

    Excellent quality construction ;

    Fast and fluid system;
      Excellent monitoring of physical activities.

Cons

        Limited app store;

    Support below than expected for songs.

    Check the current price of Huawei Watch 3

    Check the current price of Huawei Watch 3

    Design and Construction

    The Huawei Watch 3 is built like a classic watch, more concerned with the premium look than the “sport” in its physical elements. Its proposal is much more sober and traditional than other models offered by the manufacturer. It is made of stainless steel and ceramic, making contact with the skin on its back pleasant, where the product’s sensors are located. We will talk in detail about each one later in this analysis.

    Dimensions: 46, 2 mm x 43, 2 mm x 15,24 mm;

  • Weight: 54 grams.

    • Despite the “chic” styling, keep in mind that not all material and design choices that make up the Huawei Watch 3 are negative for those looking for a comfortable watch to wear on their wrist all day. The model, despite being discreet and elegant, continues to act as a sports assistant for after-hours exercise. Watch 3 does both correctly, without leaning too far to either side.

    Within this proposal, we can see the small rotating crown on the right side of the Huawei Watch 3. It allows scrolling through menus and applications, without any need to touch the screen. Its use is optional, being up to the user to love or hate the resource, very useful in my opinion.

    This crown is also clickable, just pressing it like a button will activate the watch screen, or open the installed apps menu. Clicking and holding (pressing) allows the user to turn the clock on, off or reset.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Below the crown there is another button (traditional, without movement and in less relief). Turning it on launches the user’s preferred app, effectively being a permanent shortcut on Huawei Watch 3. An example of usage is to keep the notebook always at hand by assigning the app to this little key. Just one tap to save reminders directly on the watch at any time.

    When choosing Watch 3, the user should take into account that there are different versions of the original watch straps in the kit made available by Huawei. Options range from leather to stainless steel. Additionally, it is possible to change the bracelet of any of the Huawei Watch 3 versions at any time, as the bracelet fitting is defaulted to 16 mm.

    As of the date of this review, the available versions of Watch 3 were named “Active” for the sports bracelet set, “Classic” for the leather strap and “Elite” for the metal strap, accompanying the watch’s identity.

    This choice of bracelets is more relevant than the aesthetic factor, as the Watch 3 is waterproof — with resistance up to 54 meters. Choosing leather for pool days, for example, can cause some discomfort and refers to options more focused on nylon or elastomer, for example.

    The Huawei Watch 3 is an excellent choice for those who demand a sober, classic and more “formal” watch on the wrist

    Screen

    Bringing the Huawei Watch 3 to life is an AMOLED screen of 1,46 inches, with resolution of 631 x 394 pixels. The images are vivid, with strong colors and more than enough brightness to make everything displayed on the panel in its “active” state visible under the sun.

    As expected for a high-end model, Watch 3 supports “always on” screen mode. It displays low-light and less complex images so there is less power consumption by the device, yet still displays the time and other small information on the display. The hands, digits and simplified characters follow the style of the full mode that is displayed when the watch is actually fully active.

    Everything works in his favor on this panel, including the rounded finish that joins the screen to the body of the device evenly. For me, it’s one of the best screens present in a state-of-the-art smart watch.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Configuration and Performance

      Inside the Watch 3 is a proprietary Huawei processor, accompanied by 2GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. In our tests, this combination — despite being “fuzzy” due to the lack of information from the manufacturer — proved to be fast, fluid and responsive.

      Going through menus, scrolling through information, launching apps and interacting with the clock is an excellent experience, without any slowdowns and always surprising with the immediate response time.

      The use of Huawei Watch 3 combines speed with beautifully applied menus, giving the left, right, up and down gestures (which navigate the system) actions that make sense for a practical smartwatch. Anyone who has used a smartwatch manufactured in the last two years will probably understand this product as soon as they take it out of the box.

      Completing the well-designed and functional system, we have several sensors to give meaning and life to the watch, especially:

          Accelerometer;
          Gyroscope;
            Magnetometer / Compass;
        • Optical sensor for heart rate;

      Optical sensor for oximetry of pulse;

      Barometer;

    Thermometer;

    GPS .

    All of this comes up against a considerable snag: the smartwatch apps present on the Watch 3. During testing, I managed to summarize the entire process and experience with Huawei’s proprietary store as something complicated and frustrating.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    First, you need to “enable” watch support for “App Gallery”, Huawei’s app store for your Harmony OS. Once the feature is activated, it is possible to download new programs to use in the model, which are searchable by the product itself.

    The choices are terrible, both because of the lack of variety and the low quality of what is actually available in the store. Full of applications in Russian, Spanish and other languages ​​that indicate a total lack of localization of the content present there, precariously meeting the intentions of those seeking applications with the same logic present in stores (specific for watches) of Samsung, Google and Apple.

    If you’re looking for a smartwatch to use popular apps like Spotify, forget about Watch 3. Clearly we have Huawei far behind today’s competitors, who support the full range of classic programs from basic programs to full-featured smartwatches.

    Watch 3 is one of the most complete and competent watches in terms of hardware and features ever released by Huawei to date. But he sins, and a lot, in the app store

    Physical Monitoring

      Using its internal sensors added to those present on its back, we have in Huawei Watch 3 everything that is expected from the manufacturer for continuous monitoring of physical activities and user health.

      The follow-up takes place 11 hours a day monitoring user stress, blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, body temperature and sleep. All reports can be checked in a simplified way (directly on the watch) or in details (by the “Health” application, installed on the cell phone).

      (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

      Sports activities can be registered manually, informing the watch that a “Row” workout has started, or even a “Cycling” session. This type of record creates a small diary with GPS data and other information in a “more organized” way.

      If the user does not do any of this, the watch will still (generally) record the activity time for that day, as well as the user’s health data during the corresponding periods. Huawei Watch 3 will occasionally automatically detect more specific exercises. However, it is always worth starting a training log manually if the user wants to ensure accurate recording of an exercise session.

      Connectivity

      It is worth noting that, in order to use the watch, it is necessary to pair the Huawei Watch 3 with a smartphone running Android 6.0 or higher, and, in the case of iPhones, iOS 9.0 or higher. After this first moment, it becomes considerably independent of the smartphone.

      Unlike what happens in watches with Wear OS — in which there is deep integration between Android systems — in Harmony OS several functions need to be activated manually, as well as connections to wireless networks when necessary.

      To connect to Huawei’s app store, the “App Gallery”, the Watch 3 does not need the smartphone after the first setup is completed. Same thing for the process of updating his system, taking place completely independently of the cell phone.

      This independence is due to the fact that this model has 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi support, in addition to the Bluetooth 5.2 connection. In the product I tested, there was also support for LTE networks through a compatible e-SIM linked to the smartwatch, which is the responsibility of the “health” application by Huawei.

      (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

      There is also support for NFC on Watch 3, however, its purpose is to serve the “Huawei wallet” app, naturally nothing thought or focused on the Brazilian reality. So expect zero use for NFC around here. Brazilian users will notice that NFC turned off makes perfect sense, unfortunately, adding to the harsh reality of e-SIM, which is still not widespread in our country. Only Claro and Vivo offer this convenience to their customers, and they only do it for those who subscribe to post-p plans. agos, much more expensive than the popular “control”.

      To leave no doubt: all physical monitoring is done independently by the watch, always. The connectivity just mentioned (such as Wi-Fi and LTE) is for exchanging data between the watch and a cell phone, not allowing the Huawei Watch 3 to “work”. The device is always operational and following the user, only not displaying cell phone notifications, for example, when losing connection with it.

      Battery and Charging

      Huawei Watch 3 features wireless charging and no proprietary connectors that limit the user’s possibilities. It’s perfectly possible to charge it on wireless charging cradles or even on the back of a smartphone that supports reverse charging.

      Like every watch equipped with this feature, charging performance and stability is ideal when used in conjunction with branded accessories. Therefore, a good Huawei charger is recommended, noting that there is one of them included in the package itself.

      (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

      During our tests, we were able to use the Huawei Watch 3 — with all tracking features turned on — for two full days with peace of mind, requiring only the third day to recharge the watch. Given the complexity of the device, we consider its autonomy to be normal and within what is expected for a complete smartwatch, and it is perfectly possible to have three days of battery life as an average autonomy for this model.

      Compared to Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (and regular) and Apple Watch Series 6 watches, the Watch 3’s battery life is superior in every way. Note that the functionality delivered by Huawei is inferior to the models mentioned.

      Sound System and Microphone

      You can answer and make calls directly from your wrist via Huawei Watch 3, thanks to the watch’s built-in microphone and speaker.

      Google Assistant is not supported on the device, nor is the manufacturer’s voice command system supported in our language and region. Those looking for a complete device for this last function may feel frustrated, especially as there are simpler and more affordable watches equipped with this feature. Xiaomi’s Amazfit GTR, for example, supports the Alexa assistant directly on the wrist.

      Direct Competitors

        When evaluating the Huawei Watch 3 as a top-of-the-line watch, we are forced to compare the model with two options in the domestic market.

        The first option is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, currently running the updated Wear OS system and with full access to the Google app store, as well as full Android system integration.

        The plethora of apps to select and install for the Samsung (and Google) watch makes Watch 3 an almost “outdated” option, if that’s the user’s goal. For those looking only for the physical monitoring of a watch, Huawei is back as a valid and more accessible option.

        On the other hand, we need to cite the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, both solid examples of smart watches with absolute integration, giving the user the best possible smart watch experience in 2021. Apple models, however, are much more dependent on the user’s cell phone.

        The difference in price between these models and the Watch 3 makes it clear that, if the goal is to have a watch with extras, Huawei’s option is worth it. For watches with extensive support from third-party applications, there is no way to compare with models that compete directly with it.

        The values ​​of these models vary between R$ 2.88 to R$ 2.633, approximately.

        Conclusion

        Packed with features, made with quality materials, and nicely tuned with your Harmony OS system, we have a tricky choice here.

        Those looking for an excellent companion for physical activities can opt for Watch 3 without a shadow of a doubt, after all, the model maintains Huawei’s expertise in this sector.

        (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

        However, for those looking for a complete, well-established and versatile smart watch, you should opt for Apple and Samsung’s competitors.

        Whereas Huawei’s app store in 2021 still falls short than expected, it ends up weakening the intelligent proposal of this excellent watch, very well made in its body, design and system.

        506517And you, did you like Huawei Watch 3? Then check out the link below to guarantee it at the lowest price!506519

          Huawei Watch 3 on offer

      Read the article on Canaltech.

      Trending at Canaltech:

      Prehistoric spiders are found trapped in amber with chicks “in their arms”

    Apple stopped Motorola from popularizing fingerprint sensors on cell phones

    Xiaomi opens a new store in São Paulo with discounts of up to % on products

      Windows decreases by up to 16% performance of AMD CPUs; understand the reason
      5 best-selling popular cars in Brazil


    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of The day before the release, leak images and prices of the Xiaomi 11T line

    The day before the release, leak images and prices of the Xiaomi 11T line

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of Chrome tests feature that makes browsing history much more useful

    Chrome tests feature that makes browsing history much more useful

    October 4, 2021
    Photo of Inspiration4: How to Watch Live the Launch of the 1st 100% Civilian Space Mission

    Inspiration4: How to Watch Live the Launch of the 1st 100% Civilian Space Mission

    September 15, 2021
    Photo of The most anticipated game releases for October 2021

    The most anticipated game releases for October 2021

    October 1, 2021
    Back to top button