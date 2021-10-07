twitter-wants-to-help-you-get-involved-in-less-hassle-on-the-social-network

Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in? We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense.

This is a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversation. pic.twitter.com/x6Nsn3HPu1

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 6, 507950

By clicking on it, the user is directed to a page with the best practices suggested by the company for the healthy development of communication. According to the platform, debates should be based on respect for different opinions and verification of facts.

Last week, the network had already started tests with the feature that allows restricting the exhibition of tweets with words, expressions and emojis considered offensive. The user himself will be able to configure this, which should ensure a more individualized control.

Privacy and protection features of the image

In September, Twitter promoted an event in which it revealed not only this functionality, but a series of other news to make the experience more user-friendly on the network, such as the ability to filter out offensive language, make the person stop following your profile and even shield your tweets against “cancellation” attacks for seven days.