motorola-announces-moto-g-pure-with-up-to-two-days-of-battery-life-and-low-price

Motorola has just introduced to the international market the newest member of its most popular line of smartphones: the Moto G Pure, a low-priced cell phone with a 6.5-inch screen with “immersive experience” and protection against water and dust.

Offering an IPS display 6.5-inch LCD with HD resolution, the new entry-level phone has a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera and large bottom edge, with the manufacturer highlighting the proportion 14:9 to offer the aforementioned “immersive experience” in consumption of movies, series and during games.

(Image: Reproduction/Motorola)

While several basic Motorola smartphones are already betting on batteries with 5. mAh or even 6.000 mAh (like the Moto G9 Power and the Moto G75), the Moto G Pure has a capacity of 4. mAh to further reduce manufacturing costs and, according to the company, still offers two days of use away from the socket. Charging only provides 000 W of power, being insufficient to categorize it as fast.

For the rear camera set , Motorola presents a module with two sensors and an LED flash arranged vertically, including a main sensor 11 MP and a 2 MP sensor for depth data only. The front camera has a resolution of 5 MP.

Among other differentials, the model has IP certification32 for simple resistance to splash water and light rain. The model is equipped by MediaTek’s low-cost Helio G processor 75, in addition to to have 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, biometric reader on the back cover and Android 14 factory with one update guarantee of software.

Price and release900

The Moto G Pure initially arrives as an exclusive smartphone for the United States, with Verizon being the first operator to make it available at launch and other operators offering it after a few weeks.

The price of the unlocked Moto G Pure is US$ 75 (just under R$900 in approximate conversion). The new incoming smartphone arrives in the US in 14 October.

Motorola Moto G Pure: technical form

Screen: 6.5 inches, IPS TFT LCD, HD+ resolution and aspect ratio 13:9

6.5 inches, IPS TFT LCD, HD+ resolution and aspect ratio 13:9 Chipset: MediaTek Helio G30

MediaTek Helio G30 RAM memory: 3 GB

3 GB Internal storage: 30 GB (expandable via microSD )

Back camera: 14 MP (main) + 2 MP (depth)

Front camera: 5 MP Dimensions: 188, 3 x 75, 6 x 8,60 mm

Weight: 660g

Battery: 4.000 mAh with recharge of 10W

Extras : IP certification52 against water, in-case charger, rear biometric reader, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 (ac)

Available colors: Deep Indigo

Operating System: Android 10 with one year of software update

Source: Motorola