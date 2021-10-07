clubhouse-has-a-new-feature-that-facilitates-the-dissemination-of-audio-rooms

In the search for market relevance, the Clubhouse has brought a very interesting novelty for those who are a producer of fixed content on the platform: permanent links. Popularly dubbed “permalink”, this feature guarantees the creation of private conversations with unique and immutable links to facilitate people’s access. Clubhouse wins Spatial audio and tips to become a successful host

Clubhouse now lets you record conversations and gains several other new features

The Clubhouse Links, as it is officially called, can be used by anyone person to invite friends, family, co-workers or fans to join the voice chat. By clicking on the link, the person will be taken to a private room and the creator notified of the access to allow the definition of a name for the conversation and start the chat — it is also possible to schedule the start in advance. launched a little something today: room links! now the +ℝ𝕆𝕆𝕄 button offers 3 options: start one now, start one later, or share a link and get notified when people join. great for meetings, group chats, and days when you have not showered and refused to be on camera pic.twitter.com/TMUgN2HsPw

The link can be used multiple times and for wide access of all users, except those who were previously banned, who will be prevented from entering. For now, this option is only available on iOS, but it will come to Android “soon”, according to the company.

This can be a good solution to create a fixed space on the network, as it already happens on streaming sites, or to schedule meetings with clients and partners, such as Google Meet and Zoom, which allows for more identification of the public and faster entry into rooms.

New Clubhouse icon

As it has become a monthly tradition, the app also updated the app’s icon to honor a content creator on the network: Mandiie Martinez, who found the power of her influence by founding the Club Chingona AF, which means in Spanish for “tough women”. The channel’s idea is to be a safe place for Latin American women to discuss issues such as culture, identity, fighting prejudice and empowerment agendas.

Mandiie Martinez fights for the empowerment of Latina women (Image: Publicity/Clubhouse)

On the last day 660 in September, the company released several new features for the app, such as the ability to make clips, record conversations natively and discover new channels by a search bar. The possibility of storing audios was something that users were very much expecting, as it allows the conversation to be expanded beyond the Clubhouse, which enhances the reach of the platform.