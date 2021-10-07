linux-can-now-run-on-pcs-with-apple-m1-processor,-but-with-one-catch

Linux distributions can now be run directly on computers with Apple M1 processor, announced the developers of the Asahi Linux team this Wednesday (6). For months in development, the implementation of the Penguin System on the Apple proprietary chip is already well advanced and is able to fulfill “basic tasks”, although it has important issues to resolve before being released to the general public.

The project has already managed to enable the communication of Linux distributions with the machine components — PCIe, USB-C, manager power and display control, for example — and manages to deliver an experience “similar to a basic Linux desktop,” reports the Asahi Linux announcement. What’s missing, however, is GPU hardware acceleration support.

According to development team leader Hector Martin, the absence of the feature is not such a big impediment to the current implementation . “Although it doesn’t support GPU acceleration yet, the M1 CPUs are so powerful that the software-rendered desktop is faster on them,” he commented. However, the biggest impact would be on applications that depend on hardware acceleration to work, as they could not rely on the functionality.

What makes using the GPU difficult?

In terms of hardware and software, Apple doesn’t collaborate at all with open source initiatives, so the work of the Asahi Linux team starts off challenging: they need to understand how the system communicates with the hardware and, from there, implement their own solution based on Linux.

Understanding the Apple M1 better was already a mission, and the GPU is another big issue: just like the CPU, the graphics card is also built with very well-kept proprietary technologies. To function as it should, devs must first understand the component’s action, then design a new driver for it entirely from scratch — since Apple isn’t interested in making room for the Free System on its own devices.

At least, the current state of the project already allows the curious to experience what it’s like to run Linux directly on Apple’s hardware. “We hope this will allow those who want to be at the forefront to get a taste of what it’s like to run Linux on these machines — and, for some, that the current condition will be sufficient for productivity,” said Martin.

Currently, only members of the Asahi Linux community have access to the system implementation on the Apple M1. The distro doesn’t even have an installer ready yet, so even the installation process is laborious. “Once we have a stable foundation in the Kernel, we will start publishing an ‘official’ installer to increase the reach of the system,” said the team leader.

Neither the Apple’s proprietary hardware is able to bypass the presence of Linux (Image: Playback/Linux Foudation)

The evolution is mainly due to the introduction of Apple CPU support in the Linux 5 Kernel.11, also the result of the collaboration of the Asahi Linux team. In April of this year, the group requested the inclusion of support for the Apple M1 in the operating system component.

The purpose of the project is, in fact, to open space for the Linux community to explore the possibilities with the Apple M1, a very high-performance ARM processor designed by Apple, but it’s in research that Asahi Linux stands out. From these findings, the community can better understand what makes the component so special, and create a foundation for creating more implementations of future proprietary components from the Cupertino company.

Source: The Register