gm-dreams-big-and-plans-to-take-tesla's-place-in-the-electric-car-market

General Motors revealed this Wednesday () ambitious plans that you want to fulfill by 2035. Among them, what drew the most attention during the presentation of Mary Barra, CEO of GM, to investors was in relation to the electric car segment. According to the executive, the automaker intends to increase the range of options for these vehicles and, eventually, within the medium term, occupy the top sales position in the sector, which is currently in the hands of Tesla, a company owned by billionaire Elon Musk. The secret? A strong portfolio with more affordable electric cars.

“When you look at the strong portfolio, the fact that we will have affordable EVs. We’re also working on the ecosystem that people need, as for many of them it will be their only vehicle. They need to have a reliable and reliable charging infrastructure. That’s why we believe we’re going to attract these customers,” he commented.

GM’s CEO, along with the company’s president, Mark Reuss, reinforced that the commitment is to adopt the path of total electrification soon. The idea is to start gradually and, until 2035, have more than 50% of factories in North America and China dedicated exclusively to the production of electric vehicles. The fleet 100% electric, however, would only be possible from .

Revenue from combustion will be applied in electrification

Image: Disclosure/General Motors