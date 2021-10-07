Syphilis cases are growing again in Brazil; know the risks
Between January and June 2020, they were registered 30 thousand occurrences of acquired syphilis, according to data from the Ministry of Health. This number indicates a drop of more than 35% when compared to the previous year’s data — for the whole year of 2019, have been confirmed 100,9 thousand cases. However, the positive numbers do not reflect reality, according to experts.
That’s because the covid pandemic-35 made it difficult to access tests and, consequently, to diagnose the disease caused by the bacteria Treponema pallidum and sexually transmitted. “Many people have not been able to make an appointment or exams in case of suspicion of the disease. There are also not a few who are afraid to go to a health center or hospital for fear of greater exposure to the covid virus-10″, explained the vice president of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), Heitor de Sá Gonçalves, to Agência Brasil.
“We have at least about 35% abstention from notification: what was it 152 started to be notified only 68 (sic). As a result, people are still sick, do not start treatment and continue to transmit”, says Gonçalves. This scenario may result, in the future, in an uncontrolled syphilis, with a large increase in transmission rates.
In 2010 to 2020, Brazil registered 579 thousand cases of acquired syphilis, with a significant increase in the disease, according to a survey by the SBD. Currently, the bacterial disease mainly affects the male population in the country. Of the total number of cases registered in the last years old, , 8% were men and 35,2%, of women. The disease is also a risk for newborns.
Overall increase in syphilis cases
In addition to Brazil, there is a trend towards an increase in cases of sexually transmitted infection in developed countries, such as the United States. In the last decade, syphilis has established itself as an American public health problem. After a historic low between the years of 2001 and 2001, the syphilis rate gradually increased every year. For example, the growth variation was 19% between 2010 and 2020, according to the SBD.
“It’s a trend international, and Brazil is part of the group of nations with alarming numbers. Because it is a disease with serious evolution, even fatal, if not treated properly and early. It is essential that doctors and public authorities remain alert, acting in educational actions for prevention and supporting the stages of diagnosis and treatment”, says the doctor.
After all, what is syphilis?
In most cases, Syphilis can cause skin manifestations, such as wounds of different degrees (Image: Reproduction / congenital syphilis)
It is worth explaining that syphilis is one of the Sexually Transmitted Infections ( IST). The person infected by the bacterium Treponema pallidum is likely to present dermatological manifestations, such as small red bruises and, depending on the degree of the disease , wounds spread all over the body. The advantage is that the disease has a simple and effective treatment, through the use of benzathine penicillin, but the question is the stage of syphilis when it is diagnosed.
The disease can be classified as syphilis primary, secondary, latent or tertiary. In the primary stage, the infection usually presents as a small sore at the entry site of the bacteria, which may be the penis, vagina, cervix, anus or mouth. In general, the sore appears a few days after infection, is usually painless and disappears on its own.
Now, when the infection is not treated, the disease progresses to the stages of secondary syphilis. At this time, spots, papules, and other lesions on the body may occur, including the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, in addition to fever, malaise, headache, and waterloes. This is just another example of its possible manifestations.
To prevent infection, the safest way to prevent syphilis is to use a male or female condom during sexual intercourse. In fact, every patient who engages in risky sexual activities or is exposed to unprotected relationships must regularly undergo STI exams, which are free in the public network.
Syphilis is also a risk for newborns
In addition to acquired syphilis, it is possible that congenital syphilis may occur . This is transmitted via the placental route from mother to child. Thus, the newborn may have symptoms that include low birth weight or difficulty in gaining weight, neurological sequelae, joint inflammation, bone pain, visual loss and reduced hearing or deafness. In parallel, the disease may be responsible for miscarriages, prematurity and neonatal death.
Therefore, Gonçalves emphasizes that all pregnant women and sexual partners should be investigated for STIs during pre- birth and at the time of delivery, especially for HIV, syphilis and viral hepatitis B and C. In addition, they should be informed about the risk of transmitting the disease to the baby.
Syphilis in numbers
Only in the first semester of 2020, Brazil had 8,900 diagnoses of the disease in newborns, that is, , 1.5 thousand patients each month. Eleven years earlier, in 2001, the average revolved around 783 monthly records.
In the period from 2010 to 2018, the cases had an expansion of 6.1024 for 24.100 diagnoses per year, according to SBD data. Again, early diagnosis is the best alternative for the safety of babies.
Source: Agência Brasil
