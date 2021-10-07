syphilis-cases-are-growing-again-in-brazil;-know-the-risks

Between January and June 2020, they were registered 30 thousand occurrences of acquired syphilis, according to data from the Ministry of Health. This number indicates a drop of more than 35% when compared to the previous year’s data — for the whole year of 2019, have been confirmed 100,9 thousand cases. However, the positive numbers do not reflect reality, according to experts.

Apps can help detect HIV in young people

Brazil tests vaccine against HIV; know all about it!

Chinese scientists developed antibodies against HIV and tested it on primates

That’s because the covid pandemic-35 made it difficult to access tests and, consequently, to diagnose the disease caused by the bacteria Treponema pallidum and sexually transmitted. “Many people have not been able to make an appointment or exams in case of suspicion of the disease. There are also not a few who are afraid to go to a health center or hospital for fear of greater exposure to the covid virus-10″, explained the vice president of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), Heitor de Sá Gonçalves, to Agência Brasil.

“We have at least about 35% abstention from notification: what was it 152 started to be notified only 68 (sic). As a result, people are still sick, do not start treatment and continue to transmit”, says Gonçalves. This scenario may result, in the future, in an uncontrolled syphilis, with a large increase in transmission rates.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In detail, a sample of skin tissue infected by the syphilis bacteria (Image: Reproduction/CDC/Dr. Yobs) In 2010 to 2020, Brazil registered 579 thousand cases of acquired syphilis, with a significant increase in the disease, according to a survey by the SBD. Currently, the bacterial disease mainly affects the male population in the country. Of the total number of cases registered in the last years old, , 8% were men and 35,2%, of women. The disease is also a risk for newborns. Overall increase in syphilis cases

In addition to Brazil, there is a trend towards an increase in cases of sexually transmitted infection in developed countries, such as the United States. In the last decade, syphilis has established itself as an American public health problem. After a historic low between the years of 2001 and 2001, the syphilis rate gradually increased every year. For example, the growth variation was 19% between 2010 and 2020, according to the SBD.

“It’s a trend international, and Brazil is part of the group of nations with alarming numbers. Because it is a disease with serious evolution, even fatal, if not treated properly and early. It is essential that doctors and public authorities remain alert, acting in educational actions for prevention and supporting the stages of diagnosis and treatment”, says the doctor.