does-using-too-many-hashtags-affect-the-performance-of-the-post-on-instagram?-find-it-out

When analyzing certain profiles on Instagram, especially small businesses or candidates for digital influencers, it is common to come across that avalanche of hashtags at the end of the post. Many people use this device in order to try to reach more people, but the truth, as shown in the following data, is that this does not give the expected result.

A survey conducted by Emplifi revealed that hashtags are most effective when used sparingly on social media. While account type and context need to be taken into account, the general idea is that “less is more” when it comes to the use of these keywords.