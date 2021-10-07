how-to-use-the-translate-app-on-iphone

The Translate app, as its name suggests, is a facilitator in understanding the meaning of words and phrases in different languages. The app allows the translation of languages, which can be downloaded for consultation without an internet connection.

For people who travel, study or are enthusiasts of other languages, the application is very useful for understanding texts and even conversations between people. Your voice feature, improved on iOS , works like a real-time translator — you no longer need to touch the microphone to converse with another person.

In addition, Apple has expanded Translate to the entire system. Now any selected word or phrase can be translated while you’re using your iPhone, whether it’s in WhatsApp or Safari. This makes the app even more efficient and a probably better option than Google Translate.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Check out the main functions of Translate on iPhone below. How to translate words Step 1: open the Translate app. Then select the two languages ​​you want to get a result.

Choose the desired languages ​​in the Translate app – Capture screen: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: Tap the microphone to speak or select the text box to type the word or phrase you want to translate. Then tap “Go”. See the meaning of words in other languages ​​in the app – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) If you want to know the broader meaning of the word, tap the “Dictionary” button (represented by a book) below the text box. The dictionary gives the broad meaning of the translated word – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Tap the “Favorites” button (represented by a star) to bookmark a translation and refer to it. it later. Favorite a translation to save it in the app – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) How to use it to chat The iOS 11 now enables fluid conversation with a speaker of another language via Translate. To do this, follow the steps below: Step 1: In Translate, tap on “Conversation” tab. Tap the “Conversation” tab in the app – Capture of screen: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Step 2: Just tap the microphone button once to chat with another person and receive translation from the app. Talk to a person and receive instant translation of the dialogue – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim ( Canaltech) To facilitate the conversation, you can change the screen orientation with the “Face to Face” feature. Thus, each assumes one side of the iPhone to facilitate interaction between interlocutors. To do this, tap the button on the left side of the microphone and select the option “Face to Face”. Change the screen orientation on the indicated button to facilitate the dialog – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) How to translate from anywhere on the iPhone

The iOS allows you to translate text and words anywhere on the iPhone. Therefore, you don’t need to resort to multitasking or search the app whenever you want to know the meaning of a word in another language.

To do this, just select a text in the system and tap “Translate”.

Check the translation of a word anywhere iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

How to download languages ​​for offline translation

We don’t always have a connection to internet enabled on the iPhone, isn’t it? To work around this issue, if you urgently need to translate something, learn how to download languages ​​on iPhone and use the Translate Offline app.

Step 1 : In the Translate app, open one of the language boxes at the top of the screen. Then tap “Manage Languages…”. In the Translate app, you can download languages ​​to use them offline – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Step 2:

Touch the ” Download” next to the language you want to have on your device.