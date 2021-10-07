error-prevents-compatible-pcs-from-upgrading-to-windows-11;-know-what-to-do

When the PC Health Check application was released, it had a problem: the compatibility diagnosis, in addition to nothing objective, sometimes presented false alarms regarding the PC’s incompatibility with Windows — the confusion was such that the app was even put in a drawer for a while. Now, the self-assessment included in Windows Update also seems to have a similar problem.

The Windows Update compatibility check basically builds into Windows 10 individual application functionality, saving the user from downloading a program to do a single test. In addition, the feature would also serve to make sure that the computer is in the queue for the update — which can go up to mid- 2022.

The “fake” warning appears on Windows Update, one of the official channels for migration between operating systems (Image: Playback/Windows Latest)

However, some users have found an inconsistency in the diagnosis of the native update tool: while the PC Health Check delivers a positive result about support, Windows Update says otherwise and gives no further information. Neither restarting nor checking for updates solves the problem, according to reports.

The worst thing about this situation is that , despite being positive for the optional program, it is Windows Update that dictates whether or not the machine is in the queue for the update. So if it says the PC is not eligible, even months of waiting would make Windows 10 available for download.

Fortunately, a solution to the problem is already in development. According to the Windows Latest website, Microsoft has confirmed that the problem is known, and is being investigated in order to have a definitive solution soon. MS also asks the community to collaborate by giving their own reports on the issue in the Feedback Hub (available for download from the Microsoft Store).

What to do for now?

While the Microsoft update doesn’t come, the only solution to migrate your Windows-compatible computer 10 is performing a clean installation from scratch. The drawback here is that the process erases all your files and settings used in Windows 10, which it can be a nuisance (or, at the very least, force you to back up your data before performing the process).

Busy start for Windows 10

When the system was presented, the requirements drew attention for certain novelties: the requirement to have a TPM 2.0 chip and secure boot enabled implies that most users go to the settings of BIOS of the computer itself and enable the features – a mission that is not simple for those who are not computer literate.

Will it be worth it to update Windows 11 right away? (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

Hence, the Integrity Check app from the PC only made the situation worse. It was because of him and the shallow diagnosis that many people were forced to buy a new computer. Aware of the problem, Microsoft worked on a solution, and even met the needs well before the launch.

Now, however, the brand needs both to face the expectations of users as well as the rush to adopt the new system. However, bugs, errors, and this inconsistency in Windows Update discourage migration to the new operating system — and perhaps the best option at the moment is actually to wait until the dust settles.

