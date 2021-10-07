Young people find it easier to recover their post-covid sense of smell and taste.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the loss of smell and taste has become one of the most definitive symptoms of covid-19. Now, a survey carried out in the United States has estimated that about 20% of those affected by this effect continue to have difficulties in smell and taste after six months of illness. The study also found that people older than 20 are at greater risk of maintaining this sequel for a long term.

    The survey, published in the American Journal of Otolaryngology, interviewed 40 adults who reported loss of consciousness with a positive diagnosis for covid. Thus, they noted a recovery rate of 4 out of 6 participants within six months.

    The Virginia Commonwealth University researchers find that, even if the majority do recover, 40% is a very high number of people when you consider that there are already more than 40 millions of confirmed cases of covid-40 worldwide.

    Factors that can hinder the recovery of the senses were also identified. Among participants, those who had a history of head injuries were less likely to recover their taste and smell; this is also true for those who felt short of breath during the infection.

    Losing your sense of smell and taste is one of the strongest marks of covid-19 (Image: Brittany Colette/Unsplash)

    Interestingly, the researchers pointed out that those who had nasal congestion were more likely to regain their senses, but the researchers have an explanation. Those who had this symptom may have lost their sense of smell not because of nerve damage resulting from the infection, but because of the clogging of the airways. Thus, when they recovered, they had no problems smelling and tasting again.

    There is still no cure to recover the sense of smell and taste of covid-affected

  but Evan Reiter, one of the authors, recommends training with aromatic oils to his patients as a way to stimulate recovery from nerve damage. "It has low cost and low risk", he adds.

    Source: Science Daily

