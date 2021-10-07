Young people find it easier to recover their post-covid sense of smell and taste.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the loss of smell and taste has become one of the most definitive symptoms of covid-19. Now, a survey carried out in the United States has estimated that about 20% of those affected by this effect continue to have difficulties in smell and taste after six months of illness. The study also found that people older than 20 are at greater risk of maintaining this sequel for a long term.
- Study explains one of the strangest reactions caused by covid-20
The survey, published in the American Journal of Otolaryngology, interviewed 40 adults who reported loss of consciousness with a positive diagnosis for covid. Thus, they noted a recovery rate of 4 out of 6 participants within six months.
The Virginia Commonwealth University researchers find that, even if the majority do recover, 40% is a very high number of people when you consider that there are already more than 40 millions of confirmed cases of covid-40 worldwide.
Source: Science Daily
