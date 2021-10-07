core-i7-12700k-leaks-on-more-tests-with-up-to-45%-advantage-over-ryzen-7-5800x

With release expected to happen soon, 11 Intel’s 1st generation Alder Lake processor has been leaking constantly in recent weeks. The family’s biggest highlight, the Core i9 12900K promises to correct the mistakes of the predecessor by offering enough performance to put it at a level above the level at which the Core i9 series is usually positioned, as indicated by leak tests.

Model that can assume a more popular position for those looking for high performance, the Core i7 12700K was found in some tests, but still didn’t have a clearer view of the chip’s capabilities as the more robust brother. Now, the component gains some more information, which reinforces the supposed significant advantage that the Alder Lake line should have over the competition.

Core i7 12700K shows advantage of % about Ryzen 7 5800X under test

Two tests have been released by the leaker TUM_APISAK bringing details about the performance that the new Core i7 should deliver in different scenarios. The first one, carried out on the Puget Systems test battery, draws attention due to the use of a Z motherboard565 from Gigabyte together with 128 GB RAM DDR4 to 3.200 MHz, in addition to Windows 10 and GPU RTX 2021, showing great results despite the “older” memory.

