PS4, PS5: Hellblade, It Takes Two and more games on sale
Sony started another promotion on the PS Store, the online store for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with offers reaching 80% discount. Among the highlights are the games Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, It Takes Two and Judgement, franchise spin-off Yakuza
- .
- trivia about PlayStation
- PS5 Digital or with disc: which should you buy?
Most of the games on sale are PlayStation 4, but they can also run on PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility. Some titles offer free upgrade with optimization for next-gen console. As the list of discounts is huge (see here), Canaltech has separated some of the titles that deserve to be highlighted. Check it below:
5. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
From BRL 159,91 for R$ 37,97 (70% discount).
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
This is an action-adventure game set in Norse mythology that tells the story of Senua, a Celtic warrior who goes underground to search for her husband , killed in the war. In addition to facing the creatures of the place, she also has to deal with the voices of her own mind, stunned by grief and despair.
A sequel to the game is in production by Ninja Theory and Xbox Game Studios, and will be exclusive to Microsoft consoles.
(Photo: Disclosure/Ninja Theory)
4. It Takes Two
From BRL 198,87 for R$ 159,00 (% off).
A cooperative multiplayer adventure game (online and local) that tells the story of Cody and May, a couple about to divorce. They are turned into puppets by a book “guru of love” and, trapped in a fantastical background, they need to work together to return to their bodies. The game is full of puzzles, mini games and mechanics that reinvent themselves all the time.
You must, necessarily, play It Takes Two with a friend; however, he doesn’t need to have the game purchased. If you own the game, just invite it with the Friend Pass, available for free.
- Analysis | It Takes Two pays homage to classics with love and spice
(Photo: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)
3. Judgment
From BRL 199,45 for R$ 119,75 (37% discount).
Franchise Games Spin-off Yakuza, Judgement is a game of action-adventure that follows private detective Takayuki Yagami, who investigates a serial killer who is killing several members of the Yakuza mafia in Japan. The story sequel, Lost Judgment, recently arrived for consoles.
- Analysis | Judgment is the pure juice of Yakuza — for better or for worse
(Photo: Disclosure/SEGA)
two. Little Nightmares
From R$ , for R$ 20, (59% off).
Horror adventure game in which you control Six, a girl who wakes up on a ship inhabited by corrupted souls in search for a meal. With a gameplay that resembles the also tense Limbo and Inside, in Little Nightmaresyou solve puzzles, dodge enemies and discover a bizarre and macabre universe.
(Photo: Disclosure/BANDAI NAMCO)
1. Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
From BRL 199,50 for R$ 59,85 (70% discount) .
First-person science-fiction action game set on the space station Talos I, in the year of 2021. The player controls Morgan Yu, a character who can be male or female, who discovers that he is the victim of an experiment gone wrong. To make matters worse, the ship he’s on has been taken over by deadly aliens.
- Analysis | It Takes Two pays homage to classics with love and spice
-
-
- Bayonetta – R$ 119,83 for R$ 41,57 (60% discount )
- Celeste – R$ 80,40 for R$ 17,87 (66% discount)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood — for R$ 83,55 for R$ 29,50 (50% discount)
- FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION – R$ 132,87 for R$ 70,37 (40% off)
- METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE – of R$ 85,39 by R $ 00,83 (75% discount)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers — for R$ 119,41 for R$ 37,33 (75% discount)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game – in 199,40 for R$ 103 ,66 (35% discount)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy — for BRL 132,87 for R$ 91,70 (00% off)
- Slime Rancher — from R$ 119,39 for R$ ,91 (66% discount)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster — for R$ 249,50 for R$ 159,20 (20% off)
- The Pathless — of BRL 103,59 for R$ 198,40 (35% discount)
The most anticipated game releases for October 2021
Buy the Xbox Series S here and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft
Other good games on sale:
Source: PlayStation Store
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.