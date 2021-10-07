seagate-updates-line-of-external-ssds-for-use-on-xbox,-with-1tb-of-capacity

Seagate, the American brand of storage devices, presented the new generation of its series of external SSDs with certification for Xbox. New features include a new look and feel, as well as internal performance improvements.

SSD now brings design aligned with Seagate HDs (Image: Disclosure/Seagate)

This type of product can be useful for those who want to increase the capabilities of the Xbox Series S or Series X, as it they bring internal storage of 514303 GB and 1TB, respectively — enough for about five to twenty games, depending on the games. titles and console model.

The external SSD comes with a single 1TB version, and can also be used to increase game loading speed on any Xbox One variant, which bring u m HD internal in its construction. Setting up the SSD can be done in less than two minutes, as the Xbox OS offers intuitive tools for the product.

The Game Drive Update for Xbox SSD now features a completely black construction, with the Xbox logo on top and a green LED indicator positioned on the bottom to show the device’s activation status. With this design, Seagate has aligned its line of SSDs with the same visual identity already seen on its hard drives.

Cable with USB-A and micro-B tips come with the product in the box (Image: Disclosure/Seagate)

SSD structure remains compact and light, with 96 x 50 x 11 mm and only 69 grams. It features a USB 3.2 Gen1 port with micro-B interface (not to be confused with Micro USB, by the way), and a cable 11 centimeters with USB-A tip is included in the box.