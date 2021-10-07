migraine?-meet-5-different-types-of-the-disease

Some consider migraine only as a headache, but the truth is that the disease causes symptoms that go far beyond that, including nausea, dizziness and vomiting, for example . Even migraine can be defined in several subtypes. With that in mind, we’ve listed five of them for you.

Hemiplegic migraine

The so-called hemiplegic migraine brings, in addition to the famous headache, a “bonus”: weakness in the arms and legs. It is a rare type of migraine, in which the person may actually have trouble moving one side of the body or may even have a drooping face, which can be mistakenly mistaken for a stroke.

Vestibular migraine Imbalance and retching characterize another rare type of migraine, called vestibular. When your head throbs, you may be having a vestibular migraine. In that case, symptoms can exist even without the headache. In practice, vestibular migraine can manifest itself with episodes of dizziness or even continuous dizziness.