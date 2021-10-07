Migraine? Meet 5 different types of the disease
Some consider migraine only as a headache, but the truth is that the disease causes symptoms that go far beyond that, including nausea, dizziness and vomiting, for example . Even migraine can be defined in several subtypes. With that in mind, we’ve listed five of them for you.
Hemiplegic migraine
The so-called hemiplegic migraine brings, in addition to the famous headache, a “bonus”: weakness in the arms and legs. It is a rare type of migraine, in which the person may actually have trouble moving one side of the body or may even have a drooping face, which can be mistakenly mistaken for a stroke.
Vestibular migraine
Imbalance and retching characterize another rare type of migraine, called vestibular. When your head throbs, you may be having a vestibular migraine. In that case, symptoms can exist even without the headache. In practice, vestibular migraine can manifest itself with episodes of dizziness or even continuous dizziness.
Retinal migraine Meanwhile, retinal migraine is characterized by brief loss of vision. Although losing vision due to a migraine can be frightening, it usually only lasts for about 10 to minutes, and the curious thing is that it usually only affects one eye.
Migraine aura
Migraine with aura is often confused with retinal, but it is not the same thing as it is characterized by an alteration of vision that leads to the appearance of small points of light or blurring of the limits of the field of vision, which can last for 10 for 60 minutes, which is followed by a very strong and constant headache.
Abdominal migraine
Abdominal migraine is usually accompanied by stomach pain, nausea and vomiting. This type of migraine is mostly seen in children younger than 10 years. Childhood abdominal migraines can bring on other forms of the disease later in life.
Source: Web MD
