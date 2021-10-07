Fast Shop will sell Disney products and will have experience as a differential
The minimalist setting of Fast Shop stores has just gotten more colorful: Disney, Disney Princess, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars brands have arrived on the network. The partnership between the companies foresees a sales format based on experience. Companies say that the idea is to delight the consumer, with an approach similar to that which occurs in Disney’s own stores.
For this, the stores will have activations in spaces inspired by the brand’s universe. This strategy was already in the plans of Fast Shop, which has sought to expand the kids segment and get closer to the geek public: in December, for example, it started selling Lego Disney products, with 55 Manufacturer’s items for sale.
According to Caio Rinaldi, Retail Director at The Walt Disney Company Brazil , Fast Shop customers will have the best Disney licensed product shopping experience in Brazil. “It is something unique, exclusive, in which the products are presented in a very different way from what exists today in traditional retail”, he describes. “The consumer will be able to feel, see how it works and understand the features in detail.”
