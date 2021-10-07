kingston-ddr5-ram-passes-intel-validation-program

Kingston was the first brand to receive approval from Intel for its DDR5 RAM memories. This means that the new modules must have high compatibility with the new CPUs of the Alder Lake family, from th generation. Geekbench prohibits benchmark leakage for unreleased products

Intel CEO ensures AMD’s leadership period is “over” Intel’s test program tends to follow very strict criteria, in which RAM memory manufacturers send their components for performance evaluations, energy consumption and other aspects. Usually, brands do not usually disclose much information about achieving certifications of this type, but with the imminent arrival of the new generation of processors and the beginning of the production of DDR5 memories, it is a fact to be celebrated by Kingston. Kingston should make available first products with DDR5 pattern at the beginning of 2022 (Image: Disclosure/Kingston) Intel validated memories include a DDR5- module from 12 GB and KVR code40U32BS8-12, in addition to a kit of two similar modules, totaling 40 GB and with code KVR660U16BD8-40. Kingston stated that the component crisis should not affect the production of the models, and the company is already producing sufficient inventories. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In addition, the brand also said that these will only be the first products in a series of devices with DDR5 standard — new high-performance modules with up to 4 are expected.48 Mt/s for gamer PCs and other heavier tasks, probably under the Fury brand. Other options with different price and performance ranges are also expected to hit the market soon.

Kingston stated that the first products will be made available to the public from the beginning of 2022, but has shipped more than ten thousand units to motherboard manufacturers and other company partners. The DDR5 standard promises more performance and wider bandwidth communication with the chip, in addition to having higher energy efficiency.

Although it is the first brand to receive approval in the program Intel’s testing, Kingston is not alone. Documents released by Intel show that 12 modules have already been approved, manufactured by Samsung, Crucial, Micron and SK Hynix. They all follow the requirements of the JEDEC, an agency that regulates various aspects of the production of semiconductors and other components.