how-to-install-an-apk-on-android

The official store for most Android devices is the Google Play Store. Through it, it is possible to get apps, games and their respective updates safely. But she’s not the only one; there are other methods of gaining access to certain applications, such as installing an APK.

How to edit a screenshot on Android



How to see hidden apps on your Android phone

5 things you shouldn’t do on your Android

Acronym for Android Application Pack, the APK works as an .exe file, only for mobile devices that use Google’s operating system . It’s widely used by developers and those who want to get apps that haven’t been released yet, that aren’t compatible with their cell phones, or that often aren’t available in official stores.

How to enable data saving mode on Android How to recover uninstalled apps or games on Android

However, it is important to ensure that where you are downloading from is a reliable source and that the file will not in any way harm your device. With that in mind, check out below how to install an APK on your Android phone!