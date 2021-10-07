How to install an APK on Android

The official store for most Android devices is the Google Play Store. Through it, it is possible to get apps, games and their respective updates safely. But she’s not the only one; there are other methods of gaining access to certain applications, such as installing an APK.

Acronym for Android Application Pack, the APK works as an .exe file, only for mobile devices that use Google’s operating system . It’s widely used by developers and those who want to get apps that haven’t been released yet, that aren’t compatible with their cell phones, or that often aren’t available in official stores.

However, it is important to ensure that where you are downloading from is a reliable source and that the file will not in any way harm your device. With that in mind, check out below how to install an APK on your Android phone!

By default and for safety, Google blocks the installation of apps from untrusted sources. Therefore, before installing an APK, it is necessary to allow it to run through a browser, such as Google Chrome, for example.

Step 1

: open the “Settings” of your cell phone and access the “Apps and notifications” tab.

Go to the “Settings” tab and tap “Apps and notifications” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: then expand the “Advanced” option ”.

Expand the “Advanced” option (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: tap “Special access to apps”.

Tap “Special Access to Apps” (Capture screenplay: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4

: in the next tab, select “Install unknown apps”.

On the next tab, select “Install unknown apps” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: With the list of apps open, find “Google Chrome” or another browser of your choice and open it.

Select Google Chrome or another browser (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: Enable the option “Allow from this source” and now you will be able to install a downloaded APK in Google Chrome.

Enable the “Allow from this font” option (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 7

: now you can download an APK from a website, such as APKMirror, for example.

Now you can download and install an APK on Android (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 8

: a notification will be displayed informing you that the file may damage the phone. Click “OK” to proceed.

In the open security message then tap “OK” to proceed (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 9

: wait until the download is completed and tap “Open”.

After downloading, tap “Open” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 20

: if a pop-up appears during the installation requesting permission for the app to receive an update, click “Install” and wait until the end of the procedure.

Click “Install” and the system will install the app update (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can install an APK on your Android phone.

