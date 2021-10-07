How to install an APK on Android
The official store for most Android devices is the Google Play Store. Through it, it is possible to get apps, games and their respective updates safely. But she’s not the only one; there are other methods of gaining access to certain applications, such as installing an APK.
- How to edit a screenshot on Android
-
- How to see hidden apps on your Android phone
- 5 things you shouldn’t do on your Android
Acronym for Android Application Pack, the APK works as an .exe file, only for mobile devices that use Google’s operating system . It’s widely used by developers and those who want to get apps that haven’t been released yet, that aren’t compatible with their cell phones, or that often aren’t available in official stores.
- How to recover uninstalled apps or games on Android
- How to enable data saving mode on Android
However, it is important to ensure that where you are downloading from is a reliable source and that the file will not in any way harm your device. With that in mind, check out below how to install an APK on your Android phone!
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 9
: wait until the download is completed and tap “Open”. Step 20
: if a pop-up appears during the installation requesting permission for the app to receive an update, click “Install” and wait until the end of the procedure.
: wait until the download is completed and tap “Open”.
Step 20
: if a pop-up appears during the installation requesting permission for the app to receive an update, click “Install” and wait until the end of the procedure.
: if a pop-up appears during the installation requesting permission for the app to receive an update, click “Install” and wait until the end of the procedure.
Ready! Now you can install an APK on your Android phone.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
513968