resident-evil:-welcome-to-raccoon-city-gets-first-trailer;-watch

The video shows a little of this and the prominence of the Chris brothers ( Robbie Amell) and Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario). Between the events of the mansion of the first Resident Evil and the city ravaged by monsters of the second, the conspiracy of Umbrella, a pharmaceutical company that has an iron grip on the city also unfolds of Raccoon City and ended up sealing his bloody fate through his illegal biological experiments.

Resident Evil: Well- Coming to Raccoon City comes to be a new beginning for the franchise in theaters, telling a story of its own and unrelated to the previous hexalogy, produced by Paul WS Anderson (Mortal Kombat) or the upcoming Netflix series, which will have Lance Reddick (John Wick) as the central character. Also unlike animations, this is a plot that takes place in its own universe, unrelated to games.

Names like Avan Jogia are also part of the story (Zumbilândia: Shoot Twice) as Leon Kennedy and Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine. The cast also features Neal McDonough (Minority Report: The New Law), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy ), Marina Mazepa (Maligno) and Lily Gao (Chapelwaite) in prominent roles that also refer to game protagonists .