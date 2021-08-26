watch photos shikhar dhawan: watch photos Shikhar Dhawan reached Vaishno Devi temple for darshan; Shikhar Dhawan shared pictures of Vaishno Devi temple darshan; Shikhar Dhawan reached Vaishno Devi on foot, shared pictures and wrote – childhood memories were refreshed

New Delhi

Indian team’s opener Shikhar Dhawan arrived on Thursday to visit Vaishno Devi. His family was also with him. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Dhawan brought back childhood memories. He wrote – Vaishno Devi’s walking tour was very good. I remember my childhood days when my father used to bring me here. But this time it was very nice to see my father Vaishno Devi.

Dhawan, popularly known as Gabbar among the fans, further wrote – The journey was very fun, enjoyed sugarcane juice and Maggi on the way like childhood. Old memories revived. Very special experience, which became even more special with family.

Dhawan has been spending quality time with the family since the white ball series in Sri Lanka. He will soon leave to join Delhi Capitals for the second phase of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League to be held in the UAE.

Dhawan has scored the most runs in the first half played at the moment. He has 380 runs in 8 matches at an average of 54.29. On the other hand, their team remains the table topper with 12 points winning 6 out of 8 matches.

