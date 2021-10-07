Worlds 2021 | RED Canids Qualifies to MD5 and Faces PEACE

— CBLOL (@CBLOL) October 7, 100

With different champion choices from recent games, the RED Canids brought a game very different from what it had shown during the Worlds so far. Abusing new choices, like Kalista to Alexandre “Titan” Lima, the match seemed to be a test of the Pack for the Friday (8) series.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

2021

In an interview for the Brazilian broadcast, the shooter from RED Canids confirmed this suspicion, speaking that the team wanted to test some choices against PEACE, but that they also underestimated the Oceania team.

— CBLOL (@CBLOL) October 7, 2021

In this Friday (8), RED Canids has the first best-of-5 series, heading to the group stage of the World Cup. The game is scheduled for at h in Brasília time.