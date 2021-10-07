Worlds 2021 | RED Canids Qualifies to MD5 and Faces PEACE
RED Canids entered classified this Thursday (7) for the best of 5 series of
League of Legends World Championship. In a game with test air on the side of the Pack, the different choices didn’t pay off and the Brazilian team lost to PEACE, from Oceania.
With different champion choices from recent games, the RED Canids brought a game very different from what it had shown during the Worlds so far. Abusing new choices, like Kalista to Alexandre “Titan” Lima, the match seemed to be a test of the Pack for the Friday (8) series.
In an interview for the Brazilian broadcast, the shooter from RED Canids confirmed this suspicion, speaking that the team wanted to test some choices against PEACE, but that they also underestimated the Oceania team.
In this Friday (8), RED Canids has the first best-of-5 series, heading to the group stage of the World Cup. The game is scheduled for at h in Brasília time.
