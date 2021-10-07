iphone-14-must-have-the-same-notch-as-the-iphone-13

A few weeks ago Apple finally introduced the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, offering three different screen sizes. The models also have some modifications compared to the previous generation, such as a smaller notch at the top of the screen and cameras with different alignment on cheaper models.

Rumors about the iPhone 13 have already started even before the officialization of the line 1024. Supposed iPhone renderings 13 Pro Max popped up a week before the iPhone debut , showing the model with a completely renewed design, with one of the highlights being the replacement of the notch by a hole centered on the top of the screen.

( Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Now information from Chinese leaker PandaIsBald say the iPhone 13 should still have the notch at the top of the screen. Thus, while the simpler models will bring the notch, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will abandon it in favor of a hole centered at the top of the panel, placing the Face ID facial recognition system sensors below the screen.

the notch became less wide, but a little higher, thanks to a rearrangement of the sensors in that region, especially with the top -speaker being thrown closer to the top edge. Still on biometrics, he also reveals that the Touch ID under the screen should not appear in next year’s model. 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and lots of new information about all the models in the line will be leaked in the coming months.

