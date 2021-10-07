Joaquin Phoenix talks about Joker 2 and says he would like to get back into character

Joaquin Phoenix finally talked about the rumors about a possible sequel to Joker

    . Rumors about a possible sequel have been circulating since the movie’s premiere, in 2019, and gained strength especially after all the awards that the film conquered. However, according to the actor, there is nothing concrete about Joker 2 so far.

      • According to Phoenix, nothing has been said to him yet about expanding the clown story beyond that that we saw in the original film. However, in an interview with The Playlist, the actor said he believes there is still a lot to explore from the character and that he would be interested in returning to the role of Arthur Fleck if the project really happens.

      Actor believes that there is still a lot to be explored about the character (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)

      • It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Phoenix has commented on his interest in reprise the Joker. Since the movie’s debut, the actor has been pointing out how much he finds the character interesting and how there are still possibilities to be explored with him – and, considering that he has a much more artistic than commercial approach to acting, we stay if questioning what paths are these he imagines for the Gotham Crime Clown.

So, what seems to be the major impediment for Joker 2 get off the paper is director Todd Phillips, who has always treated his feature film as an isolated and self-contained story, that is, with no margin for sequences or shared universes. On the other hand, after all the success of the film, he even hesitated and said that a sequel was possible, although it was not yet planned or in development.

Source: The Playlist

Did you like this article?

