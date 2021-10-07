Joaquin Phoenix talks about Joker 2 and says he would like to get back into character
Joaquin Phoenix finally talked about the rumors about a possible sequel to Joker
- . Rumors about a possible sequel have been circulating since the movie’s premiere, in 2019, and gained strength especially after all the awards that the film conquered. However, according to the actor, there is nothing concrete about Joker 2 so far.
- Review | Joker is pretentious and cinema is rarely seen
- After Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, what is the future of the villain in cinema and on TV?
- Why is Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker so different? We explain
-
-
For only R$ 9,90 you can buy with free shipping on Amazon and from smash takes movies, series, books and music! Free trial for 90 days!456479
So, what seems to be the major impediment for Joker 2 get off the paper is director Todd Phillips, who has always treated his feature film as an isolated and self-contained story, that is, with no margin for sequences or shared universes. On the other hand, after all the success of the film, he even hesitated and said that a sequel was possible, although it was not yet planned or in development.
Source: The Playlist
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.