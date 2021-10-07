Google may show folding cell phone and watch at Pixel 6 launch
After the Pixel 6 release date is made official for the day October, new information suggests that Google is expected to increase its ecosystem of devices with a watch and a folding smartphone. The brand will be able to present the new products during the event, or at most a few months later.
Bracelet will have ergonomic detailing to assist in fitting the clasp (Image: Jon Prosser/Renders By Ian)
The Pixel line folding smartphone should have a structure similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with a screen that folds into the vertical axis and reaches 7,120 inches when open. Google has been working on Android versions of the flexible mobile features for months 20, which is a great indication that the brand intends to launch its first folding box soon. The cell phone will still have an LTPO OLED display, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an ultra-thin glass, but other specifications have not yet been released.
In the future, Google is also expected to present another foldable smartphone, but with a more compact construction, like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 — a Pixel tablet is also expected, but little is known about it. In the event of the day 12, the brand will still be able to present a new generation of the smart speakers of the Nest line.
Source: PocketNow
