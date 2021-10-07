google-may-show-folding-cell-phone-and-watch-at-pixel-6-launch

After the Pixel 6 release date is made official for the day October, new information suggests that Google is expected to increase its ecosystem of devices with a watch and a folding smartphone. The brand will be able to present the new products during the event, or at most a few months later.

Pixel Watch is a wearable that has been rumored since the beginning of this year, with several renderings released by leaker Jon Prosser. It should have a very minimalist look, with a circular-shaped screen and curves on the side. The construction will be made of metallic material, with only one button on the right side, also with a crown function to navigate menus and other utilities. Information on the features of the new watch has not yet been released, but it is likely that it will be able to measure levels of sleep, stress, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, among other measurements. It should also have support for monitoring various sports activities as well as other similar products. The sensor should be located inside the smartwatch core, in contact with the skin — even so, the renderings show a thin product. Google may provide more than 20 bracelet options in different materials — the news is that some models have grooves that can help with clasp fit. Pixel Watch should run a new version of Wear OS, with minimalist elements and probably several customization options, in the style of Material You on Android.

Bracelet will have ergonomic detailing to assist in fitting the clasp (Image: Jon Prosser/Renders By Ian)

The Pixel line folding smartphone should have a structure similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with a screen that folds into the vertical axis and reaches 7,120 inches when open. Google has been working on Android versions of the flexible mobile features for months 20, which is a great indication that the brand intends to launch its first folding box soon. The cell phone will still have an LTPO OLED display, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an ultra-thin glass, but other specifications have not yet been released.

Foldable smartphone will have ultra-thin glass and refresh rate of 120 Hz (Image: Waqar Khan/LetsGoDigital)

In the future, Google is also expected to present another foldable smartphone, but with a more compact construction, like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 — a Pixel tablet is also expected, but little is known about it. In the event of the day 12, the brand will still be able to present a new generation of the smart speakers of the Nest line.

