Far Cry 6 has the franchise's cruelest villain; check our ranking
Far Cry 6 is now available for consoles and PC, and with it we will meet the relentless Antón Castillo. The antagonist played by Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) rules the fictional Caribbean nation of Yara with an iron fist, with a frightening and omnipresent presence.
Check out our ranking below with the villains of Far Cry, sorted by cruelty level.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
6. Sloan (Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon)
Superb, rancor and an outlandish plan form the perfect equation to build a character who is capable of anything to achieve his goals. This is the recipe of Colonel Ike Sloan, main antagonist of the expansion Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.
The character is a former US Army colonel, who leads a cyber command team after a nuclear war between the United States and Russia. Inspired by movie villains from the decade of 177, Sloan plans to revert the world to a prehistoric state and rule it as a “New Zeus”. The plan includes the end of democracy and the death of everyone who is judged weak by the cyborg.
5. Pagan Min (Far Cry 4)
Pagan Min is inspired by a royal despot who murdered the family (Image: Reproduction/Ubisoft)
With quick but memorable appearances, Pagan Min left his mark on the franchise through traits that balance cruelty, sarcasm and exuberance. The villain of Far Cry 4 is the man who tries to stop the protagonist Ajay Ghale from scattering his mother’s ashes on the highest mountain in the country of Kyrat.
Former Hong Kong triad leader, Pagan became king of Kyrat, with violence and treachery. Sarcastic and psychopath, the antagonist appears in the game stabbing an ally in the neck with a pen and only gets really angry when blood stains his ostentatious pair of white shoes.
The villain was inspired in the royal figure of Pagan Min, the ninth king of the Konbaung dynasty of Burma, who murdered the brothers to gain the throne. In Far Cry 4, the character achieves power after betraying the royalist group he led in a bloody war, killing Kyrat’s royal heir and any former ally who oppose the idea of him as king.
-
- Tired of wasting time looking for low prices? Sign up for Canaltech Offers and receive the best deals on your cell phone!
- Review Far Cry 6 | A revolution made of best moments
4. Faith Seed (Far Cry 5)
Don’t be fooled by Faith Seed’s appearance; villain makes player question reality (Image: Reproduction/Ubisoft)
Don’t be fooled by Faith Seed’s white clothes and seemingly sweet appearance. The adopted younger sister of “Father” is the arm that allowed the strengthening of the Far Cry 5 sect. The lieutenant created ecstasy, a mind-control drug derived from flowers, used to manipulate the members of the cult shown in the game.
Faith’s encounters cause the player to embark on hallucinations and question what is real. Faith is manipulative and can make you believe she dominates reality. Every encounter with the character is scary, showing the relentless personality of the villain.
3. Joseph Seed (Far Cry 5)
Father believes in a divine mission to strike terror into the rural community of Hope County (Image: Reproduction/Ubisoft)
The still voice that hides the worst demons of Far Cry 5 . This is Joseph Seed, “The Father”, cult leader who forces an insane belief on others until they “see the light.”
For years, the villain is shown using an army of drugged followers to evict, harass and confront Hope County mountain dwellers. The villain believes he is a prophet and uses the belief to justify kidnapping groups of people to underground prisons.
Joseph “The Father” Seed is totally insane and truly capable of anything to gain power and a family forged by lies and fear.
2. Vaas (Far Cry 3)
Caption
Vaas it’s sadistic and insane, which brings out heavily cruel passages for Far Cry 3 The leader of the pirates who control the Rook Islands doesn’t just try to kill It’s the protagonist Jason Brody, who has run aground on the island, as he torments, mocks and pushes him against his own limits.
Vaas is a classic bully, with malicious ideas to torture your enemy while having fun. The character is recognized for setting the high standard for the villains of Far Cry, thanks to the performance of actor Michael Mando, who created a disturbed, convinced character who will talk crazy while he doesn’t even blink his eyes.
1. Antón Castillo (Far Cry 6)
Far Cry 6 doubles the bet and introduces the most vicious villain in the franchise (Image: Reproduction/Ubisoft)
1. Antón Castillo (Far Cry 6)
Antón Castillo is the worst kind of villain when it comes to stories of cruel rulers who are capable of anything to maintain power, as in Far Cry
- . Castillo is calculating and ruthless. Just keeping control of Yara interests him. For this, the character introduced slave labor in the country and a strong system of repression against any opponent.
The antagonist promises to anger the players with his actions. Castillo isolated Yara from the rest of the world, which allowed her to do what she could. In the first scenes of Far Cry 6, the character appears strafing a refugee boat only to see the group drown.
It arrests dissidents, critics and journalists. Every rebel in the fascist government is taken to work on the farms of Viviro, a drug made from tobacco advertised by the villain as a cure for cancer, but which actually has toxic properties.
A Castillo’s presence is imposing. While the villain appears to be someone alien and unreachable, protected by armed armies, he is everywhere in the game, such as on billboards or in speeches on TV. No matter where the player is, he will likely see Castillo up close, which makes the frightening presence and the villain one of the most cruelly striking passages in the franchise created by Ubisoft.
*Material made in collaboration with reporter Felipe Demartini
Source: Ubisoft, Far Cry Wiki
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.