far-cry-6-has-the-franchise's-cruelest-villain;-check-our-ranking

Check out our ranking below with the villains of Far Cry, sorted by cruelty level.

6. Sloan (Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon) Cyborg villain has a dazzling plan to end technology (Image: Playback/Ubisoft)

Superb, rancor and an outlandish plan form the perfect equation to build a character who is capable of anything to achieve his goals. This is the recipe of Colonel Ike Sloan, main antagonist of the expansion Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

The character is a former US Army colonel, who leads a cyber command team after a nuclear war between the United States and Russia. Inspired by movie villains from the decade of 177, Sloan plans to revert the world to a prehistoric state and rule it as a “New Zeus”. The plan includes the end of democracy and the death of everyone who is judged weak by the cyborg.

5. Pagan Min (Far Cry 4)

Pagan Min is inspired by a royal despot who murdered the family (Image: Reproduction/Ubisoft)

With quick but memorable appearances, Pagan Min left his mark on the franchise through traits that balance cruelty, sarcasm and exuberance. The villain of Far Cry 4 is the man who tries to stop the protagonist Ajay Ghale from scattering his mother’s ashes on the highest mountain in the country of Kyrat.

Former Hong Kong triad leader, Pagan became king of Kyrat, with violence and treachery. Sarcastic and psychopath, the antagonist appears in the game stabbing an ally in the neck with a pen and only gets really angry when blood stains his ostentatious pair of white shoes.

The villain was inspired in the royal figure of Pagan Min, the ninth king of the Konbaung dynasty of Burma, who murdered the brothers to gain the throne. In Far Cry 4, the character achieves power after betraying the royalist group he led in a bloody war, killing Kyrat’s royal heir and any former ally who oppose the idea of ​​him as king.