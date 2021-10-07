whatsapp-starts-unlocking-ios-conversation-backup-encryption

WhatsApp may soon release a feature to provide more security: the backup protection of conversations with end-to-end encryption. This is a novelty that had already been anticipated, in the testing phase at that time, but which is ready to arrive soon to iOS beta testers, including the enterprise version.

WhatsApp starts testing encryption to backup conversations WhatsApp works to protect conversation backups with password

WhatsApp now lets you transfer conversations between iOS and Android, but there is a catch

In practice , this addition will work in the same way as in conversation encryption: only the sender and receiver of the message have the keys to understand the content. If someone manages to intercept the data, they will only see scrambled characters, without gaining access to photos and videos or listening to audios.

You will need to create a password to protect the backup or use an encryption key (Image: Playback /WABetaInfo)

With encrypted backup, all conversations are stored on iCloud will be blocked from unauthorized access, even if the person manages to enter the cloud with their stolen Apple ID. Only the owner of the device from which the backup copy originated will be able to interpret the data, not even WhatsApp, Facebook or Apple would have access.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

To find out if your account was one of those contemplated with the new feature, you need to access the program’s settings, search for “Conversations”, find “Backup of conversations” and see if the option “End-to-end encrypted backup” will appear.

Disable iCloud automatic backup

Here is a caveat: when enabling this feature, you must disable the backup of your device in the iPhone settings — iOS already makes this backup in an automated way, but it doesn’t have the extra layer of protection. To perform the change, just go to the settings, search for the iCloud option, press “Manage Storage”, find the item “Backup” and disable WhatsApp from there.

Keep in mind Doing so will disable automatic restoration of WhatsApp chat history, so you will need to do manual recovery if you change phone or format your device. In these two examples, you will need to remember the password to unlock the data, so the ideal is to leave it written down on a paper near your computer or stored in a safe place, otherwise you will lose all storage.

There is still no forecast when the feature will be released for Android, nor will it land permanently for users of the stable version of WhatsApp.

Source: WABetaInfo