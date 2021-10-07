how-to-scan-whatsapp-web-qr-code

WhatsApp Web is a very practical way to use the instant messaging application. The version is ideal for people who work at the computer and need to be aware of the messages they receive, but do not want to access their cell phone constantly.

WhatsApp Web basic guide: how the messaging app works on your computer

How to download WhatsApp Web beta on your PC

WhatsApp Web vs. Telegram Web: what is the best messenger to use on the PC?

For security purposes, you must use the WhatsApp application ( Android l iOS l Web l Desktop) to enable the version. The process, which takes just a few seconds, consists of scanning the QR Code displayed on the official website with the cell phone camera.

After that, the user can lock the mobile device and focus their energies on the computer. But for the messenger to work, the cell phone must be connected to the Internet and close to the PC.