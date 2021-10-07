How to scan WhatsApp Web QR Code
WhatsApp Web is a very practical way to use the instant messaging application. The version is ideal for people who work at the computer and need to be aware of the messages they receive, but do not want to access their cell phone constantly.
For security purposes, you must use the WhatsApp application ( Android l iOS l Web l Desktop) to enable the version. The process, which takes just a few seconds, consists of scanning the QR Code displayed on the official website with the cell phone camera.
After that, the user can lock the mobile device and focus their energies on the computer. But for the messenger to work, the cell phone must be connected to the Internet and close to the PC.
If your cell phone is an iPhone, go to the application settings. To do this, click on the gear icon located in the lower right corner of the screen. If you have an Android device, the process is simpler. Start by opening the menu, represented by a three-dot button in the upper right corner. From the displayed options, select "Connected devices";
Step 2:
then select the command “Connect a device”. If necessary, give permission for WhatsApp to access your cell phone camera; Step 3:
Once that’s done, go to the official WhatsApp Web site on your computer and point your phone’s camera for the QR code that will be on the home page; Read the code displayed on the screen. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 4:
As soon as the application identifies the code, the messenger will open in your browser.
