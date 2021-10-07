moto-e40-is-presented-with-unisoc-chip-and-48-mp-triple-camera

Motorola officially presented, this Thursday (7), its new entry model, the Moto E40. The device hits the market as a superior option to Moto E20 , but it is intended for a still undemanding public, looking for a cell phone for basic use, such as with messenger applications and social networks.

Moto E 20 passes through Anatel and may be released in Brazil soon



Motorola Moto E64 appears in certifications and has details revealed

Moto E40 is certified and has details such as chip and memory revealed

In the last few days there have been several rumors published about the smartphone and, now, we can finally take a look at the main specifications of the device, which were officially released by the Lenovo group company.

Design that resembles the “little brother”

(Image: Divulg action/Motorola)

The Moto E40 has a plastic body and a design similar to the Moto E40, at least on the back. That’s because the module that houses the triple set of cameras has the same aesthetic — it’s a rounded-edged rectangle positioned vertically at the top left. Inside, the three sensors are “stacked” one on top of the other, while the LED flash is in the lower right corner of the frame. The inscription of 40 MP from the main lens is also displayed in the module.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Also on the rear panel, the device has the classic Motorola logo, which gives way to the fingerprint sensor and the total finish is done in patterns of engravings in waves. On the front, the device has very prominent edges, especially the bottom, and the screen is cut out by a centralized hole that gives place to the selfie camera.

On the right side, it counts with three physical keys: the volume controls, the power button and a dedicated one for quick access to Google Assistant. The SIM Card drawer — with space for two chips and a micro SD memory card — is on the left side.

The official images seen so far do not show how the top and bottom look of the device, so we don’t know how the headphone jack, charging port and speaker will be organized.