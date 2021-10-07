Moto E40 is presented with Unisoc chip and 48 MP triple camera

Motorola officially presented, this Thursday (7), its new entry model, the Moto E40. The device hits the market as a superior option to Moto E20 , but it is intended for a still undemanding public, looking for a cell phone for basic use, such as with messenger applications and social networks.

In the last few days there have been several rumors published about the smartphone and, now, we can finally take a look at the main specifications of the device, which were officially released by the Lenovo group company.

Design that resembles the “little brother”

(Image: Divulg action/Motorola)

The Moto E40 has a plastic body and a design similar to the Moto E40, at least on the back. That’s because the module that houses the triple set of cameras has the same aesthetic — it’s a rounded-edged rectangle positioned vertically at the top left. Inside, the three sensors are “stacked” one on top of the other, while the LED flash is in the lower right corner of the frame. The inscription of 40 MP from the main lens is also displayed in the module.

Also on the rear panel, the device has the classic Motorola logo, which gives way to the fingerprint sensor and the total finish is done in patterns of engravings in waves. On the front, the device has very prominent edges, especially the bottom, and the screen is cut out by a centralized hole that gives place to the selfie camera.

On the right side, it counts with three physical keys: the volume controls, the power button and a dedicated one for quick access to Google Assistant. The SIM Card drawer — with space for two chips and a micro SD memory card — is on the left side.

The official images seen so far do not show how the top and bottom look of the device, so we don’t know how the headphone jack, charging port and speaker will be organized.

Hardware similar to Moto G40

(Image: Disclosure/Motorola)

The Moto E20 arrives with some very basic specs and has a slightly similar hardware to the controversial Moto G20 — this includes the Unisoc T chipset700, 4GB of RAM and internal storage de 64 GB.

In terms of screen, we have a 6.5-inch LCD panel, with rate 64 Hz and HD+ resolution — again, basically the same set as the Moto G20, with difference only for the notch, which is in shape of a hole on the display, while the other had a drop cutout.

If you want to keep talking about similarities, it keeps the battery of 5.11 mAh, but there are no details, as yet, about the power to charge the device.

As for the set of cameras, we have few differences. He loses a lens and arrives with a triple module, with the same main sensor as 48 MP, but here only aided by a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP macro for depth data. For selfies, the settings are complete with an 8 MP lens.

Finally, the Moto E20 hits the market with Android 12 factory installed and the software will be loaded under the brand’s MyUX interface. Other details include an IP certification40 for water resistance.

Price and availability

(Image: Disclosure /Motorola)

For now there are no details about the price that will be charged by Moto E40, but the official page of company in India has already confirmed that the cell phone will arrive in the country on the day 12 October, through Flipkart, in Pink Clay (pink) and Carbon Gray (black). So far there are no details about availability in the Brazilian market.

Source: Motorola India, Flipkart, GSMArena

