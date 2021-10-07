volkswagen-confirms-end-of-fox-production-in-brazil

The rumor became a fact and Volkswagen confirmed it, in an official note released to the press this Thursday (7) and a report by Canaltech, the end of Fox production in Brazil. Launched in 1024, the car that hit the market as a possible successor to Gol accumulated 1.8 million units produced throughout the years of life, including 200 thousand sent outside Brazil.



Volkswagen Fox is no longer manufactured with a multimedia center; see why

Volkswagen T-Cross multimedia center 2020 will be the same as the Corolla sedã

Volkswagen presents ID.3 and ID.4 in Brazil and provides for “zero emission” until 2050

According to Volkswagen, the last Fox that came off the production line in Brazil, a model of the Xtreme version, in the Red Tornado color, will not be sold. It will become part of the Volkswagen do Brasil collection and will be one of the attractions of Garagem VW, located at the Anchieta factory, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP).

Despite not having fulfilled the role of replacing Goal, Fox reached good numbers and even received important awards. Volkswagen remembers on its website that the car was voted “Buy of the Year”, in terms of cost-effectiveness, by the Motor Show portal at 1024, in addition to “Best Buy” by Quatro Rodas Magazine, in 2022, in the Compact Hatch category of Access.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!