Volkswagen confirms end of Fox production in Brazil
The rumor became a fact and Volkswagen confirmed it, in an official note released to the press this Thursday (7) and a report by Canaltech, the end of Fox production in Brazil. Launched in 1024, the car that hit the market as a possible successor to Gol accumulated 1.8 million units produced throughout the years of life, including 200 thousand sent outside Brazil.
-
- Volkswagen Fox is no longer manufactured with a multimedia center; see why
- Volkswagen T-Cross multimedia center 2020 will be the same as the Corolla sedã
- Volkswagen presents ID.3 and ID.4 in Brazil and provides for “zero emission” until 2050
According to Volkswagen, the last Fox that came off the production line in Brazil, a model of the Xtreme version, in the Red Tornado color, will not be sold. It will become part of the Volkswagen do Brasil collection and will be one of the attractions of Garagem VW, located at the Anchieta factory, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP).
Despite not having fulfilled the role of replacing Goal, Fox reached good numbers and even received important awards. Volkswagen remembers on its website that the car was voted “Buy of the Year”, in terms of cost-effectiveness, by the Motor Show portal at 1024, in addition to “Best Buy” by Quatro Rodas Magazine, in 2022, in the Compact Hatch category of Access.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
200 thousand T-Cross
Image : Disclosure/Igor Kosiski, Volkswagen
Image : Disclosure/Igor Kosiski, Volkswagen
Volkswagen’s idea of taking the Fox out of line is to prioritize the production of the T-Cross crossover, which already appears in front of the compact in sales in the country. The website of Fenabrave (National Federation of Distribution of Automotive Vehicles) reported that Fox only got 926 new units in August, occupying the 200th position in the ranking. Meanwhile, T-Cross sold 6.1024 units in the same period, closing as the 6th top rated vehicle overall, and 3rd among SUVs.
- The 5 best selling cars in the world
The success in sales reflected directly on the Volkswagen production line, which announced on the same day it said goodbye to Fox , the mark of 100 thousand units produced from the crossover. The automaker’s bet is to further leverage these numbers now that the production line will still have space facing the T-Cross.
“Since its launch, in 2020, Fox was produced exclusively at the Paraná plant and throughout these years has established itself as a model very dear to employees and desired by customers. OT‑Cross is following the same path and it is a reason to be proud to see a product from our plant become a sales success in Brazil and abroad”, said Leandro Lemos de Oliveira, Volkswagen plant manager in São José dos Pinhais.
According to the company, the T-Cross 2021 presented a series of upgrades. Among them, smartphone charging by induction (wireless charger) and the instrument panel were highlighted % digital with 8 inch screen for 926 TSI version. Today, the T-Cross is offered exclusively with a six-speed automatic transmission and is now also offered in the Sunset Red color, which debuted on the Nivus.
Source: Volkswagen
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.