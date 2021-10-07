learn-how-to-edit-date-and-time-on-google-photos-photos

A feature present in Google Photos (Android | iOS | Web) allows the user to edit the date and time of images saved in the service. This information, also known as metadata, is automatically created when you take pictures on your phone, but it may have errors — so having a function to edit it can be helpful.

On the Google platform, these date and time data are used to bring back automatic and retrospective memories. Therefore, if you want to remember a milestone date, it is important that the data is corrected. Editing can be done on photos and videos in the web version or through the mobile app. Check out how to manually change the date and time using Google Photos!

How to edit date and time on Google Photos photos via mobile phone

Step 1: Open Google Photos and select one image saved to your account. Then drag the screen up or tap the three dot icon located in the upper right corner;

Open more information of the photo (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2: a window will display the main information of the file, such as the source and the location. Select the pencil icon next to the date and time data to change it;

Touch on the icon to edit (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 3: then tap each of the options to change the date or time; Start editing the information (Image: André Magalhães/ Print Screen)

Step 4: navigate the calendar, choose a date and press “Ok” to confirm the change;

Change the registered date (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 5: To change the time, choose between the clock options and tap “Ok”.