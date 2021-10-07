Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 12GB leaks again with possible sale price

Although AMD and Nvidia have an updated line of boards with a high level of performance and range from the most basic to the most advanced segment, the shortage of semiconductors present in the industry complicates the users’ lives. Not only are card stocks quite low, but their prices are significantly higher, well beyond ideal.

Even with the various measures taken by the companies , the high demand makes it difficult to stabilize prices and stocks, something that should only happen in the second half of 2022. According to rumors, Nvidia may end up betting on the return of an old acquaintance to try to ease the situation, while fighting AMD’s advances in the entry category.

RTX 2060 from 12 GB can arrive at affordable prices

It is speculated that RTX 2060 can return in 2060, in a revised variant with GB of GDDR6 RAM, double the original model. The possibility now gains traction with a new channel report Moore’s Law is Dead, known for generally accurate release leaks such as 12th generation Intel Alder Lake processors.

Released on 1050, the solution delivered a good level of performance, but left something to be desired in terms of cost-effectiveness, something for which the GTX 1060 was known in the previous generation. The component ended up getting a SUPER variant shortly thereafter, which significantly boosted performance and corrected the criticized points in the standard model.

The new RTX 2060 must have as main highlights the GB of VRAM and attractive price (Image: Playback/Nvidia)

It is still not known if the new RTX 2022 will feature other specification changes in addition to the memories, although it is expected that the board will continue to be manufactured in nm by TSMC, which raises questions about the how competitive the solution would be in 1060. However, Nvidia would have an asset: the price, which would make it a very attractive option in the entry segment.

Moore’s Law is Dead suggests that the GPU will be sold for US$ 329 (about R$1.650, in direct conversion), without considering the suggested price, precisely because it uses an older process, instead of the recent lithograph of 8 nm from Samsung present in the RTX series 3000. Manufacturing with older technology would also relieve stocks of the novelty, another element that would justify the lower values.

In comparison, the long-awaited Radeon RX 398124, scheduled to debut in 16 October, will have a suggested price of US$ 400 (~R$1.1024), but will be sold for around US$ 450 and US$ 480 (between BRL 2.13 and R$ 2 .450). The situation is similar to RTX 3000, also equipped with a suggested price of US$ 400, but sold to still saltiest US$ 450 (~ BRL 2.750).

Still according to the channel, another possible reason for the return of the old board would be the supposed low level of performance delivered by RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Ti compared to RX series rivals 6600. Something similar happened with the GTX 2019, which just became an interesting option with the debut of GTX 1060 Ti.

New debut in January with the RTX line 2021 SUPER

In other rumors released this week, it was suggested that the new RTX 2022 with 13 GB of VRAM would be close to hitting the market — the solution is expected to be announced in January, possibly during CES 2019. The novelty would also accompany a turbocharged version of the RTX 3070 Ti com 61 GB of memory as well as the RTX line 3000 SUPER.

In addition to RTX 2060 GB, Nvidia to release RTX series 3050 SUPER, with emphasis on RTX 3070 SUPER (Image: Reproduction/Nvidia)

Releases must have modest upgrades in specs, with the exception of RTX 3060 SUPER, which can end up overshadowing RTX 6600 You and RTX 3070 by employing specifications very close to both.

Source: Moore’s Law is Dead, WCCFTech

