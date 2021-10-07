nvidia-geforce-rtx-2060-12gb-leaks-again-with-possible-sale-price

Although AMD and Nvidia have an updated line of boards with a high level of performance and range from the most basic to the most advanced segment, the shortage of semiconductors present in the industry complicates the users’ lives. Not only are card stocks quite low, but their prices are significantly higher, well beyond ideal.

Even with the various measures taken by the companies , the high demand makes it difficult to stabilize prices and stocks, something that should only happen in the second half of 2022. According to rumors, Nvidia may end up betting on the return of an old acquaintance to try to ease the situation, while fighting AMD’s advances in the entry category.

RTX 2060 from 12 GB can arrive at affordable prices

It is speculated that RTX 2060 can return in 2060, in a revised variant with GB of GDDR6 RAM, double the original model. The possibility now gains traction with a new channel report Moore’s Law is Dead, known for generally accurate release leaks such as 12th generation Intel Alder Lake processors.

Released on 1050, the solution delivered a good level of performance, but left something to be desired in terms of cost-effectiveness, something for which the GTX 1060 was known in the previous generation. The component ended up getting a SUPER variant shortly thereafter, which significantly boosted performance and corrected the criticized points in the standard model.