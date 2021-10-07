very-rare!-tardigrade-fossil-is-found-in-incredibly-preserved-amber

Researchers have just registered the discovery of a tardigrade fossil, a microscopic creature that has lived on Earth for more than 83 millions of years. This is the third time a tardigrade fossil has been found, this one suspended within a piece of amber formed about 16 millions of years, being also the first of the Cenozoic era, which began 24 million years ago.

The fossilized creature is related to the modern family of tardigrades called Isohypsibioidea, but belongs to the new species and genus Paradoryphoribius chronocaribbeus. Also known as water bears, tardigrades are easily found in the wild, in addition to being highly resistant, but barely visible to the naked eye as they measure only about 0.3 to 0.5 millimeters.

Image: Reproduction/NJIT/Harvard

The fossil found in amber is incredibly well preserved. In a statement, Ohil Barden, senior author of the study, says the discovery is an event that happens once every generation. “What is so remarkable is that tardigrades are an omnipresent ancestral lineage that has seen everything on Earth, from the fall of the dinosaurs to the emergence of a terrestrial colonization of plants,” says the scientist. Barden also says that there is almost no fossil record of the creature, which makes the discovery even more incredible. “Finding any fossil traces of tardigrade is an exciting moment in which we can see, empirically, its progression through the planet’s history”, he adds.

The new species found in amber is about half a millimeter long and is so well preserved that it is possible to visualize morphological details, such as characteristics of the mouth and claws, for example. “For the first time, we visualized the internal anatomy of the foregut in a tardigrade fossil”, says the leader of the study, Marc Mapalo. “This allows not only to place this tardigrade in a new genus, but also to explore the evolutionary changes that this group of organisms has experienced over millions of years”, says the scientist.

Source: New Atlas