The most watched movies in Brazil in September 2021
The reopening of cinemas and the return of the big premieres cheered the crowd up last month. Although the number of releases is still shy, the simple fact that we have something new was enough to excite a lot of people, especially in long-awaited sequels. Just see how the list of most watched movies in Brazil in September 2021 is almost like an anticipation of the October news.
Venom and
Escape Room were two productions which won over the audience during the month for a very simple reason: the continuation of the stories was about to hit theaters and this made many people rush to the streams to remember the plot or even give it a chance before heading to the nearest movie theater. Not to mention Spider-Man on the Aranhaverso, who still surfs the wave of hype of Spider-Man: No Homecoming. At the same time, the release of some films on streaming also paid off among Brazilians. Suicide Squad finally showed up on HBO Max, as did the exclusive Netflix and Prime Video debuts with
Kate and The Girl Who Killed Her Parents. It is worth remembering that the data obtained by Canaltech Check, then, which were the most watched films in September 2021 in Brazil and get ready to embark on the hype for the premieres in the coming months. 007. A Quiet Place A Quiet Place reappears on our list for a simple reason: the movie is very good and everyone is looking forward to the sequel. The sequel has been in theaters and should paint in the streamings very soon, which motivated many people to revisit the original. And how not to get carried away with such a tense and immersive story? The plot revolves around a family trying to survive in an apocalyptic world where the least noise attracts monsters that destroyed the world . It's not about saving the world, but something much more basic: not dying. For this, they will have to remain in absolute silence – something very difficult to do, especially when there is a toddler in the middle. A Quiet Place is in the catalogs of Paramount+, NOW and Oi Play. The title is still being sold and rented on the Play Store, Microsoft Store and iTunes. 9. The English Spy
While everyone was waiting for the release of the new one , the movie The English Spy was one of the surprises of September by bringing an engaging story that won over the audience even though it wasn’t part of one. franchise of weight and not even appealing to some formulas already quite saturated. The film starring Benedict Cumberbatch that recounts the missile crisis in Cuba during the Cold War and how a common businessman ended up involved in this diplomatic impasse that almost resulted in the Third World War. Basically, it’s the story of an ordinary man being forced to become a spy and doing everything he can to keep the Russians from discovering his disguise — all while she starts to become fond of a supposed enemy. English Spy is available on Prime Video and for rent and purchase on Google Play , iTunes and Looke. 8. Interstellar O director Christopher Nolan remains one of the Brazilian’s darlings. Not by chance, there is always your production on the list of most watched movies of the month. This time, it was the already classic Interstellar that sparked interest. And it’s really hard to remain indifferent to the work, which uses very well the idea of scientific realism that the director loves to apply in his stories. With a strong cast, which includes Matthew McConaughey , Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Matt Damon, the film brings a not-so-distant future in which global warming has practically killed our planet and forces humanity to look for a solution in other worlds. The premise may seem rather uncreative, but the way Nolan recreates space travel and uses real physical concepts to fill his script makes all the difference. Of course there are some exaggerations, especially when the director goes to the more human side and becomes quite corny, but it’s still one of the most interesting and daring productions on his resume. Interstellar is in the catalogs of HBO Max, Globoplay and NOW and can be purchased or rented on Looke, iTunes, Play Store and Microsoft Store. 7. Kate Brazilians like a good action movie — and in these cases, it doesn’t even need to be from a famous franchise to get people excited. Proof of this was the debut of Kate, a new Netflix exclusive that gave the genre a good modernization by bringing the simple formula that we knows of “poisoned character seeks revenge before he dies” with a whole new face. After all, we expected this script in the hands of Jason Statham or some brucutu like that, not Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Except that the actress is already a veteran in the style, whether with
Scott Pilgrim Against the World or Birds of Prey, and very well embodies the role of this highly skilled assassin who seeks the person responsible for trying to kill her. She holds the leading role well and emerges as one of the big names for action cinema in the coming years. Kate is exclusive to Netflix. 6. The Girl Who Killed Her Parents
One of the most emblematic crimes in recent Brazilian history has almost won a film adaptation 20 years later and, once again, shocked the country. The Girl Who Killed Her Parents goes back to the story of how the Von Richthofen family was killed in a plan devised by their own daughter, Suzane, together with her boyfriend and brother-in-law. The most curious thing about the adaptation that brings the actress Carla Diaz in the role of Suzane is that the work was released in two versions. The first is the one that appears on the list of most watched films in Brazil in September, presenting the facts according to what Daniel Cravinhos, the criminal’s boyfriend, told the court. However, there is another version—called The Boy Who Killed My Parents—which narrates the events from Suzane’s perspective. Thus, the two versions contrast the reports. Was the young woman someone who was influenced by her boyfriend to commit the crime or this cruel person who engineered the murder of her parents? Movies are a kind of You Decide in which the choice is made with your play. The Girl Who Killed Her Parents is available on Prime Video. 5. Venom
Venom: Time of Carnage hit theaters this Thursday (7) and it made people rush to watch the first movie , whether to get in the mood or even to get to know the character. And what draws the most attention here is how much
Venom differs from other hero movies, since we are facing much more an anti-hero than the good guy we got used to seeing in these stories. In the story, we follow Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), a failed journalist who ends up having his life changed when he comes across an alien symbiote that starts to inhabit his body. And while transforming into Venom gives him incredible powers, he has to deal with the creature’s murderous impulses. And as bleak as it all may seem, Venom brings a level of humor well above the average, especially when it begins to portray the relationship of Eddie and the symbiote almost as a romance. Venom is available for rental and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Looke, Microsoft Store and iTunes. 4. Escape Room Of course, we couldn’t miss a thriller that flirts with terror on our list. And Escape Room draws attention precisely because it starts from a very curious idea to build this setting. As its name implies, it starts from the concept of the escape room — the game where people lock themselves in one place and need to find clues and solve riddles to escape — and mixes it with Mortal Games. And the result is very interesting, as it transforms the game into a huge psychological thriller in which the viewer feels so cornered as the participants in this sick game. It’s claustrophobic in the right measure for those looking for a good suspense. Escape Room is available on Prime Video and for purchase and rental on Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, Looke and iTunes. 3. Spider-Man on the Spiderverse
2021 The Brazilian seems to have been bitten by the hype radioactive from Spider-Man: No Return Home. Since the release of the movie trailer in August, everything hero-related has been boosted — and Spider-Man in the Spiderverse is the clearest example of this. The animation has been watched incessantly ever since — and rightly so, because it’s excellent. In addition, she is largely responsible for the mess in the multiverse that we will see at Marvel. is just because she was the one who put several versions of the hero side by side and it worked so well and was so successful that it was obvious that they were going to reproduce the formula in the MCU. The story here is very simple : Miles Morales is bitten by a radioactive spider and develops Spider-Man’s powers, and from then on, he’ll have to work together with a tired veteran Peter Parker, as well as other versions from other realities — including a pig — to prevent the end of the world. And all of this is beautifully packaged in a sharp humor, an amazing soundtrack and an innovative animation style. Spider-Man on the Spiderverse is available on Telecine and for rental and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke. James Gunn’s new film showed that it’s possible to make a more humorous story within DC’s universe of heroes and villains, but without giving up action (and violence). The Suicide Squad is proof of that, as it gathers an unknown character bank from the comics and puts them in an absurd story that works very well and delivers one of the most fun adventures of the genre of the year. Interestingly, the film drastically changes the tone of the feature of 2016, but does not completely ignore it. So much so that we have the return of characters like Arlequina (Margot Robbie) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), but who care little about the events of the previous plot: everything is centered on the crazy things at the time — and that’s great. Suicide Squad is available on HBO Max and also for rental and purchase on Now, iTunes, Looke, Google Play and Microsoft Store. 1. A Quiet Place 2
2021 And it wasn't just the first Um Lugar Silencioso that caught the attention of Brazilians in September. The promise that A Quiet Place 2 would make it to streaming last month made everyone rush to see where it would be available. And all this expectation is justified by the fact that almost no one was able to see it in movie theaters, as its debut took place at the most delicate moment of the pandemic. The plot here continues the events from the first film, showing the Abbott family having to leave their shelter and venture into this post-apocalyptic world where the smallest noise can represent their death. The problem is, they'll find that such monsters aren't the only problem they'll have to face. A Quiet Place 2 is available for purchase and rental on Now, iTunes, Google Play and Microsoft Store.
two. The Suicide Squad
Kate and The Girl Who Killed Her Parents.
It is worth remembering that the data obtained by Canaltech
Check, then, which were the most watched films in September 2021 in Brazil and get ready to embark on the hype for the premieres in the coming months.
007. A Quiet Place
A Quiet Place reappears on our list for a simple reason: the movie is very good and everyone is looking forward to the sequel. The sequel has already been in theaters and should paint in the streamings very soon, which motivated many people to revisit the original. And how not to get carried away with such a tense and immersive story?
The plot revolves around a family trying to survive in an apocalyptic world where the least noise attracts monsters that destroyed the world . It’s not about saving the world, but something much more basic: not dying. For this, they will have to remain in absolute silence – something very difficult to do, especially when there is a toddler in the middle.
A Quiet Place is in the catalogs of Paramount+, NOW and Oi Play. The title is still being sold and rented on the Play Store, Microsoft Store and iTunes.
9. The English Spy
While everyone was waiting for the release of the new one , the movie The English Spy was one of the surprises of September by bringing an engaging story that won over the audience even though it wasn’t part of one. franchise of weight and not even appealing to some formulas already quite saturated.
The film starring Benedict Cumberbatch that recounts the missile crisis in Cuba during the Cold War and how a common businessman ended up involved in this diplomatic impasse that almost resulted in the Third World War.
Basically, it’s the story of an ordinary man being forced to become a spy and doing everything he can to keep the Russians from discovering his disguise — all while she starts to become fond of a supposed enemy.
English Spy is available on Prime Video and for rent and purchase on Google Play , iTunes and Looke.
8. Interstellar
O director Christopher Nolan remains one of the Brazilian’s darlings. Not by chance, there is always your production on the list of most watched movies of the month. This time, it was the already classic Interstellar that sparked interest. And it’s really hard to remain indifferent to the work, which uses very well the idea of scientific realism that the director loves to apply in his stories.
With a strong cast, which includes Matthew McConaughey , Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Matt Damon, the film brings a not-so-distant future in which global warming has practically killed our planet and forces humanity to look for a solution in other worlds. The premise may seem rather uncreative, but the way Nolan recreates space travel and uses real physical concepts to fill his script makes all the difference.
Of course there are some exaggerations, especially when the director goes to the more human side and becomes quite corny, but it’s still one of the most interesting and daring productions on his resume.
Interstellar is in the catalogs of HBO Max, Globoplay and NOW and can be purchased or rented on Looke, iTunes, Play Store and Microsoft Store.
7. Kate
Brazilians like a good action movie — and in these cases, it doesn’t even need to be from a famous franchise to get people excited. Proof of this was the debut of Kate, a new Netflix exclusive that gave the genre a good modernization by bringing the simple formula that we knows of “poisoned character seeks revenge before he dies” with a whole new face. After all, we expected this script in the hands of Jason Statham or some brucutu like that, not Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
Except that the actress is already a veteran in the style, whether with
Scott Pilgrim Against the World or Birds of Prey, and very well embodies the role of this highly skilled assassin who seeks the person responsible for trying to kill her. She holds the leading role well and emerges as one of the big names for action cinema in the coming years.
Kate is exclusive to Netflix.
6. The Girl Who Killed Her Parents
One of the most emblematic crimes in recent Brazilian history has almost won a film adaptation 20 years later and, once again, shocked the country. The Girl Who Killed Her Parents goes back to the story of how the Von Richthofen family was killed in a plan devised by their own daughter, Suzane, together with her boyfriend and brother-in-law.
The most curious thing about the adaptation that brings the actress Carla Diaz in the role of Suzane is that the work was released in two versions. The first is the one that appears on the list of most watched films in Brazil in September, presenting the facts according to what Daniel Cravinhos, the criminal’s boyfriend, told the court. However, there is another version—called The Boy Who Killed My Parents—which narrates the events from Suzane’s perspective.
Thus, the two versions contrast the reports. Was the young woman someone who was influenced by her boyfriend to commit the crime or this cruel person who engineered the murder of her parents? Movies are a kind of You Decide in which the choice is made with your play.
The Girl Who Killed Her Parents is available on Prime Video.
5. Venom
Venom: Time of Carnage hit theaters this Thursday (7) and it made people rush to watch the first movie , whether to get in the mood or even to get to know the character. And what draws the most attention here is how much
Venom differs from other hero movies, since we are facing much more an anti-hero than the good guy we got used to seeing in these stories. In the story, we follow Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), a failed journalist who ends up having his life changed when he comes across an alien symbiote that starts to inhabit his body. And while transforming into Venom gives him incredible powers, he has to deal with the creature's murderous impulses. And as bleak as it all may seem, Venom brings a level of humor well above the average, especially when it begins to portray the relationship of Eddie and the symbiote almost as a romance. Venom is available for rental and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Looke, Microsoft Store and iTunes. 4. Escape Room Of course, we couldn't miss a thriller that flirts with terror on our list. And Escape Room draws attention precisely because it starts from a very curious idea to build this setting. As its name implies, it starts from the concept of the escape room — the game where people lock themselves in one place and need to find clues and solve riddles to escape — and mixes it with Mortal Games. And the result is very interesting, as it transforms the game into a huge psychological thriller in which the viewer feels so cornered as the participants in this sick game. It's claustrophobic in the right measure for those looking for a good suspense. Escape Room is available on Prime Video and for purchase and rental on Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, Looke and iTunes. 3. Spider-Man on the Spiderverse
2021 The Brazilian seems to have been bitten by the hype radioactive from Spider-Man: No Return Home. Since the release of the movie trailer in August, everything hero-related has been boosted — and Spider-Man in the Spiderverse is the clearest example of this. The animation has been watched incessantly ever since — and rightly so, because it's excellent. In addition, she is largely responsible for the mess in the multiverse that we will see at Marvel. is just because she was the one who put several versions of the hero side by side and it worked so well and was so successful that it was obvious that they were going to reproduce the formula in the MCU. The story here is very simple : Miles Morales is bitten by a radioactive spider and develops Spider-Man's powers, and from then on, he'll have to work together with a tired veteran Peter Parker, as well as other versions from other realities — including a pig — to prevent the end of the world. And all of this is beautifully packaged in a sharp humor, an amazing soundtrack and an innovative animation style. Spider-Man on the Spiderverse is available on Telecine and for rental and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke. James Gunn's new film showed that it's possible to make a more humorous story within DC's universe of heroes and villains, but without giving up action (and violence). The Suicide Squad is proof of that, as it gathers an unknown character bank from the comics and puts them in an absurd story that works very well and delivers one of the most fun adventures of the genre of the year. Interestingly, the film drastically changes the tone of the feature of 2016, but does not completely ignore it. So much so that we have the return of characters like Arlequina (Margot Robbie) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), but who care little about the events of the previous plot: everything is centered on the crazy things at the time — and that's great. Suicide Squad is available on HBO Max and also for rental and purchase on Now, iTunes, Looke, Google Play and Microsoft Store. 1. A Quiet Place 2
2021 And it wasn't just the first Um Lugar Silencioso that caught the attention of Brazilians in September. The promise that A Quiet Place 2 would make it to streaming last month made everyone rush to see where it would be available. And all this expectation is justified by the fact that almost no one was able to see it in movie theaters, as its debut took place at the most delicate moment of the pandemic. The plot here continues the events from the first film, showing the Abbott family having to leave their shelter and venture into this post-apocalyptic world where the smallest noise can represent their death. The problem is, they'll find that such monsters aren't the only problem they'll have to face. A Quiet Place 2 is available for purchase and rental on Now, iTunes, Google Play and Microsoft Store.
Venom differs from other hero movies, since we are facing much more an anti-hero than the good guy we got used to seeing in these stories.
In the story, we follow Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), a failed journalist who ends up having his life changed when he comes across an alien symbiote that starts to inhabit his body. And while transforming into Venom gives him incredible powers, he has to deal with the creature’s murderous impulses.
And as bleak as it all may seem, Venom brings a level of humor well above the average, especially when it begins to portray the relationship of Eddie and the symbiote almost as a romance.
Venom is available for rental and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Looke, Microsoft Store and iTunes.
4. Escape Room
Of course, we couldn’t miss a thriller that flirts with terror on our list. And Escape Room draws attention precisely because it starts from a very curious idea to build this setting. As its name implies, it starts from the concept of the escape room — the game where people lock themselves in one place and need to find clues and solve riddles to escape — and mixes it with Mortal Games.
And the result is very interesting, as it transforms the game into a huge psychological thriller in which the viewer feels so cornered as the participants in this sick game. It’s claustrophobic in the right measure for those looking for a good suspense.
Escape Room is available on Prime Video and for purchase and rental on Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, Looke and iTunes.
3. Spider-Man on the Spiderverse
2021
The Brazilian seems to have been bitten by the hype radioactive from Spider-Man: No Return Home. Since the release of the movie trailer in August, everything hero-related has been boosted — and Spider-Man in the Spiderverse is the clearest example of this.
The animation has been watched incessantly ever since — and rightly so, because it’s excellent. In addition, she is largely responsible for the mess in the multiverse that we will see at Marvel. is just because she was the one who put several versions of the hero side by side and it worked so well and was so successful that it was obvious that they were going to reproduce the formula in the MCU.
The story here is very simple : Miles Morales is bitten by a radioactive spider and develops Spider-Man’s powers, and from then on, he’ll have to work together with a tired veteran Peter Parker, as well as other versions from other realities — including a pig — to prevent the end of the world. And all of this is beautifully packaged in a sharp humor, an amazing soundtrack and an innovative animation style.
Spider-Man on the Spiderverse is available on Telecine and for rental and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke.
James Gunn’s new film showed that it’s possible to make a more humorous story within DC’s universe of heroes and villains, but without giving up action (and violence). The Suicide Squad is proof of that, as it gathers an unknown character bank from the comics and puts them in an absurd story that works very well and delivers one of the most fun adventures of the genre of the year.
Interestingly, the film drastically changes the tone of the feature of 2016, but does not completely ignore it. So much so that we have the return of characters like Arlequina (Margot Robbie) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), but who care little about the events of the previous plot: everything is centered on the crazy things at the time — and that’s great.
Suicide Squad is available on HBO Max and also for rental and purchase on Now, iTunes, Looke, Google Play and Microsoft Store.
1. A Quiet Place 2
2021
And it wasn’t just the first Um Lugar Silencioso that caught the attention of Brazilians in September. The promise that A Quiet Place 2 would make it to streaming last month made everyone rush to see where it would be available. And all this expectation is justified by the fact that almost no one was able to see it in movie theaters, as its debut took place at the most delicate moment of the pandemic.
The plot here continues the events from the first film, showing the Abbott family having to leave their shelter and venture into this post-apocalyptic world where the smallest noise can represent their death. The problem is, they’ll find that such monsters aren’t the only problem they’ll have to face.
A Quiet Place 2 is available for purchase and rental on Now, iTunes, Google Play and Microsoft Store.
