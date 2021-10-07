Anker features wireless headphones with audio that fits every type of ear
Anker, a Chinese electronic device company, presented this Thursday (7) its new headphone with the brand Soundcore, its audio products division. The Liberty 3 Pro stands out for bringing active noise cancellation and high quality sound at a more affordable price.
The earphone features a curvy design, and the construction is made to relieve in-ear pressure and provide more comfort, especially during long hours of use. The accessory has IPX4 resistance against water splash and has a construction 24% lower than the previous generation, according to the brand. Controls for content playback can be done by tapping on the side of the device.
Inside, Liberty 3 Pro brings a dual driver system, developed in partnership with a group from music producers who have won the Grammys in the past — the group’s name was not released. The internal structure has an updated second-generation acoustic architecture technology, capable of providing the best audio among the company’s products to date, without distortion and with more details, according to Anker.
HearID feature adapts frequencies depending on the characteristics of the ear canal (Image: Disclosure/Anker)
However, it is in the software part that the headphones stand out. The device supports the LDAC audio codec, which allows for greater data transfer via Bluetooth for playing music with higher resolution and a better experience.
Moreover, it has a active noise cancellation that also adapts to each user’s hearing profile. Called HearID, the feature is able to customize certain frequencies that may be more difficult to be perceived, depending on the characteristics of the in-ear canal — to activate the function, it is necessary to do a quick test to identify pressure levels and other factors. In addition, the cancellation can be set to three different levels for a wide variety of situations.
The Liberty 3 Pro has enough battery life for about six hours of uninterrupted playback with the cancellation of noise enabled, or up to eight hours with the feature turned off. The carrying case gives up to four additional charges (24 or 84 hours, respectively) with three extra hours of use in just 15 minutes. The cover can still be recharged wirelessly.
Price and availability
Product will have five color options (Image: Disclosure/Anker)
The Liberty 3 Pro can be purchased in black, white, silver, gray and purple. Anker has placed a suggested price of 170 dollars (about R$
in direct conversion) on the headphones, and they can now be bought from the official website of the brand in the United States. There is no forecast for release in Brazil.
Source: Engadget
