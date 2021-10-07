anker-features-wireless-headphones-with-audio-that-fits-every-type-of-ear

Anker, a Chinese electronic device company, presented this Thursday (7) its new headphone with the brand Soundcore, its audio products division. The Liberty 3 Pro stands out for bringing active noise cancellation and high quality sound at a more affordable price.

Design of the device is geared towards comfort (Image: Disclosure/Anker)

The earphone features a curvy design, and the construction is made to relieve in-ear pressure and provide more comfort, especially during long hours of use. The accessory has IPX4 resistance against water splash and has a construction 24% lower than the previous generation, according to the brand. Controls for content playback can be done by tapping on the side of the device.

Inside, Liberty 3 Pro brings a dual driver system, developed in partnership with a group from music producers who have won the Grammys in the past — the group’s name was not released. The internal structure has an updated second-generation acoustic architecture technology, capable of providing the best audio among the company’s products to date, without distortion and with more details, according to Anker.

