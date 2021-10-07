The Last of Us | Actor confirms participation in the series in a mysterious role

Gradually, the adaptation of The Last of Us on HBO is taking shape. After we have the first official image released, behold, a new name enters the cast. In an interview with A-List Productions, actor Brad Leland confirmed that he will be in the series, although he has not revealed who will be his character within the plot.

    According to him, some of his scenes have already been shot in Canada, but he didn’t bring details about in what context they were filmed. And that’s where the investigation begins to try to find out what your role will be.

    According to IMDb, he’s going to play someone named Mr. Adler, a character that doesn’t exist in games. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen mention of a new name in history, and HBO itself has confirmed that it should go beyond what the games presented, expanding the universe beyond what Naughty Dog has already presented. Thus, the identity of this Mr. Adler becomes a huge unknown.

    Leland already has that face of that literature teacher, right? (Image: Reproduction/NBC)

      • On the other hand, there are some clues that can help us unravel this mystery. The main point is that Leland is not a big TV and movie star, although he has participated in several productions over the past few years, such as Friday Night Lights and Vice. So, the bet is that your role will not be prominent and maybe not even recurring, appearing in one or another episode.

      Also, the production of The Last of Us was recently casting kids to act as characters in a school scene and some of the backstage footage leaked in recent months showed school buses with plates from Texas, the region where the game’s history takes place before cordyceps infestation. Thus, putting all these points together and the fact that Americans usually call their professors only by their last name, it is almost certain that the Mr. Adler that Brad Leland will play will be a professor in this pre-apocalyptic period.

      This theory gains strength from the statement of the actor himself, who said that he has already recorded his scenes. He doesn’t make it clear in his speech if he’s finished his participation or if there will still be others, but the fact is that we already know that the pilot of the series has already been filmed in its entirety and it would make perfect sense that his presence was limited to this initial episode — even more taking into account that, through the game, there is no teacher or classroom in the plot after Joel and Ellie meet.

        Apparently, series will expand pre-apocalypse scenes beyond that tragic moment (Image: Reproduction/Sony)

        So, it is very likely that Leland is a teacher of Sarah, Joel’s daughter, and that he appears in this initial episode to show what life was like of the protagonist’s family before the end of the world. On the other hand, this also does not rule out the possibility of Adler being a teacher in the quarantine zone already in the post-apocalyptic period.

        In this way, even though everything indicates that participation Leland’s The Last of Us isn’t too shocking, the confirmation that your character doesn’t exist in games is a nice reminder that we shouldn’t expect such a faithful reproduction of games no live action. Although the official image has impressed by its excellent characterization, we already have more than one indication showing that the plot must bring new elements.

        This does not mean, however, that there is no care with fidelity to the original work. Just remember that Neil Druckmann, the creator of the video game franchise and director of the games, is one of those responsible for the production and script, as well as directing at least one of the episodes.

        The first seasoned The Last of Us will have 10 episodes, but HBO hasn’t revealed when they should debut.

        Source: A-List Productions, GamesRadar

