The Last of Us | Actor confirms participation in the series in a mysterious role
Gradually, the adaptation of The Last of Us on HBO is taking shape. After we have the first official image released, behold, a new name enters the cast. In an interview with A-List Productions, actor Brad Leland confirmed that he will be in the series, although he has not revealed who will be his character within the plot.
- The Last of Us │ Scripts of the series are phenomenal and breathtaking, says actor
- The Last of Us | HBO series will have stratospheric budget
According to him, some of his scenes have already been shot in Canada, but he didn’t bring details about in what context they were filmed. And that’s where the investigation begins to try to find out what your role will be.
According to IMDb, he’s going to play someone named Mr. Adler, a character that doesn’t exist in games. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen mention of a new name in history, and HBO itself has confirmed that it should go beyond what the games presented, expanding the universe beyond what Naughty Dog has already presented. Thus, the identity of this Mr. Adler becomes a huge unknown.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The Last of Us │ New images from the series impress for their fidelity to the game