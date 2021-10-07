The Last of Us | Actor confirms participation in the series in a mysterious role

Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,90/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 10 free days!

On the other hand, there are some clues that can help us unravel this mystery. The main point is that Leland is not a big TV and movie star, although he has participated in several productions over the past few years, such as Friday Night Lights and Vice. So, the bet is that your role will not be prominent and maybe not even recurring, appearing in one or another episode.

Also, the production of The Last of Us was recently casting kids to act as characters in a school scene and some of the backstage footage leaked in recent months showed school buses with plates from Texas, the region where the game’s history takes place before cordyceps infestation. Thus, putting all these points together and the fact that Americans usually call their professors only by their last name, it is almost certain that the Mr. Adler that Brad Leland will play will be a professor in this pre-apocalyptic period.

This theory gains strength from the statement of the actor himself, who said that he has already recorded his scenes. He doesn’t make it clear in his speech if he’s finished his participation or if there will still be others, but the fact is that we already know that the pilot of the series has already been filmed in its entirety and it would make perfect sense that his presence was limited to this initial episode — even more taking into account that, through the game, there is no teacher or classroom in the plot after Joel and Ellie meet.